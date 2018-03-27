  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/03/27 03:17

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 65.90 66.55 65.08 65.55 Down .33
May 65.81 66.37 64.94 65.41 Down .30
Jun 65.30 65.96 64.57 65.03 Down .26
Jul 64.76 65.39 64.04 64.49 Down .25
Aug 64.31 64.80 63.47 63.92 Down .24
Sep 63.62 64.19 62.99 63.33 Down .23
Oct 63.19 63.55 62.43 62.79 Down .22
Nov 62.66 63.09 61.90 62.28 Down .23
Dec 62.12 62.60 61.45 61.77 Down .22
Jan 61.57 61.96 61.00 61.24 Down .22
Feb 61.08 61.45 60.55 60.76 Down .20
Mar 61.00 61.00 60.02 60.30 Down .20
Apr 59.97 59.97 59.89 59.89 Down .20
May 59.93 60.17 59.22 59.50 Down .19
Jun 59.75 59.75 59.09 59.09 Down .19
Jul 58.72 Down .18
Aug 58.56 58.56 58.39 58.39 Down .17
Sep 58.07 Down .17
Oct 57.78 Down .16
Nov 57.80 58.10 57.32 57.52 Down .17
Dec 57.20 Down .17
Jan 56.90 Down .19
Feb 56.61 Down .19
Mar 56.32 Down .18
Apr 56.07 Down .14
May 56.30 56.30 55.73 55.83 Down .13
Jun 55.58 Down .11
Jul 55.36 Down .09
Aug 55.11 Down .11
Sep 54.89 Down .11
Oct 54.69 Down .11
Nov 54.77 54.77 54.34 54.50 Down .13
Dec 54.30 Down .14
Jan 54.13 Down .13
Feb 53.95 Down .12
Mar 53.79 Down .12
Apr 53.60 Down .11
May 53.41 Down .11
Jun 53.21 Down .11
Jul 53.05 Down .11
Aug 52.92 Down .11
Sep 52.85 Down .11
Oct 52.78 Down .11
Nov 52.86 52.86 52.55 52.66 Down .10
Dec 52.51 Down .10
Jan 52.43 Down .10
Feb 52.35 Down .10
Mar 52.26 Down .10
Apr 52.20 Down .10
May 52.13 Down .10
Jun 52.00 Down .10
Jul 52.00 Down .10
Aug 52.05 Down .10
Sep 51.95 Down .10
Oct 51.99 Down .10
Nov 51.78 51.88 51.77 51.87 Down .11
Dec 51.85 Down .12
Jan 51.81 Down .12
Feb 51.81 Down .13
Mar 51.74 Down .14
Apr 51.70 Down .14
May 51.77 Down .15
Jun 51.70 Down .16
Jul 51.65 Down .16
Aug 51.72 Down .17
Sep 51.69 Down .18
Oct 51.69 Down .18
Nov 51.73 Down .19
Dec 51.77 Down .19
Jan 51.80 Down .19
Feb 51.83 Down .19
Mar 51.85 Down .19
Apr 51.88 Down .19
May 51.87 Down .19
Jun 51.92 Down .19
Jul 51.94 Down .19
Aug 51.98 Down .19
Sep 51.99 Down .19
Oct 52.03 Down .19
Nov 52.02 Down .19
Dec 52.05 Down .19
Jan 52.09 Down .19
Feb 52.12 Down .19
Mar 52.15 Down .19
Apr 52.19 Down .19
May 52.22 Down .19
Jun 52.26 Down .19
Jul 52.29 Down .19
Aug 52.33 Down .19
Sep 52.36 Down .19
Oct 52.40 Down .19
Nov 52.38 Down .19
Dec 52.46 Down .19
Jan 52.50 Down .19
Feb 52.53 Down .19
Mar 52.56 Down .19
Apr 52.60 Down .19
May 52.63 Down .19
Jun 52.66 Down .19
Jul 52.70 Down .19
Aug 52.73 Down .19
Sep 52.76 Down .19
Oct 52.80 Down .19
Nov 52.83 Down .19
Dec 52.86 Down .19
Jan 52.89 Down .19