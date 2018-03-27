New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|65.90
|66.55
|65.08
|65.55
|Down .33
|May
|65.81
|66.37
|64.94
|65.41
|Down .30
|Jun
|65.30
|65.96
|64.57
|65.03
|Down .26
|Jul
|64.76
|65.39
|64.04
|64.49
|Down .25
|Aug
|64.31
|64.80
|63.47
|63.92
|Down .24
|Sep
|63.62
|64.19
|62.99
|63.33
|Down .23
|Oct
|63.19
|63.55
|62.43
|62.79
|Down .22
|Nov
|62.66
|63.09
|61.90
|62.28
|Down .23
|Dec
|62.12
|62.60
|61.45
|61.77
|Down .22
|Jan
|61.57
|61.96
|61.00
|61.24
|Down .22
|Feb
|61.08
|61.45
|60.55
|60.76
|Down .20
|Mar
|61.00
|61.00
|60.02
|60.30
|Down .20
|Apr
|59.97
|59.97
|59.89
|59.89
|Down .20
|May
|59.93
|60.17
|59.22
|59.50
|Down .19
|Jun
|59.75
|59.75
|59.09
|59.09
|Down .19
|Jul
|58.72
|Down .18
|Aug
|58.56
|58.56
|58.39
|58.39
|Down .17
|Sep
|58.07
|Down .17
|Oct
|57.78
|Down .16
|Nov
|57.80
|58.10
|57.32
|57.52
|Down .17
|Dec
|57.20
|Down .17
|Jan
|56.90
|Down .19
|Feb
|56.61
|Down .19
|Mar
|56.32
|Down .18
|Apr
|56.07
|Down .14
|May
|56.30
|56.30
|55.73
|55.83
|Down .13
|Jun
|55.58
|Down .11
|Jul
|55.36
|Down .09
|Aug
|55.11
|Down .11
|Sep
|54.89
|Down .11
|Oct
|54.69
|Down .11
|Nov
|54.77
|54.77
|54.34
|54.50
|Down .13
|Dec
|54.30
|Down .14
|Jan
|54.13
|Down .13
|Feb
|53.95
|Down .12
|Mar
|53.79
|Down .12
|Apr
|53.60
|Down .11
|May
|53.41
|Down .11
|Jun
|53.21
|Down .11
|Jul
|53.05
|Down .11
|Aug
|52.92
|Down .11
|Sep
|52.85
|Down .11
|Oct
|52.78
|Down .11
|Nov
|52.86
|52.86
|52.55
|52.66
|Down .10
|Dec
|52.51
|Down .10
|Jan
|52.43
|Down .10
|Feb
|52.35
|Down .10
|Mar
|52.26
|Down .10
|Apr
|52.20
|Down .10
|May
|52.13
|Down .10
|Jun
|52.00
|Down .10
|Jul
|52.00
|Down .10
|Aug
|52.05
|Down .10
|Sep
|51.95
|Down .10
|Oct
|51.99
|Down .10
|Nov
|51.78
|51.88
|51.77
|51.87
|Down .11
|Dec
|51.85
|Down .12
|Jan
|51.81
|Down .12
|Feb
|51.81
|Down .13
|Mar
|51.74
|Down .14
|Apr
|51.70
|Down .14
|May
|51.77
|Down .15
|Jun
|51.70
|Down .16
|Jul
|51.65
|Down .16
|Aug
|51.72
|Down .17
|Sep
|51.69
|Down .18
|Oct
|51.69
|Down .18
|Nov
|51.73
|Down .19
|Dec
|51.77
|Down .19
|Jan
|51.80
|Down .19
|Feb
|51.83
|Down .19
|Mar
|51.85
|Down .19
|Apr
|51.88
|Down .19
|May
|51.87
|Down .19
|Jun
|51.92
|Down .19
|Jul
|51.94
|Down .19
|Aug
|51.98
|Down .19
|Sep
|51.99
|Down .19
|Oct
|52.03
|Down .19
|Nov
|52.02
|Down .19
|Dec
|52.05
|Down .19
|Jan
|52.09
|Down .19
|Feb
|52.12
|Down .19
|Mar
|52.15
|Down .19
|Apr
|52.19
|Down .19
|May
|52.22
|Down .19
|Jun
|52.26
|Down .19
|Jul
|52.29
|Down .19
|Aug
|52.33
|Down .19
|Sep
|52.36
|Down .19
|Oct
|52.40
|Down .19
|Nov
|52.38
|Down .19
|Dec
|52.46
|Down .19
|Jan
|52.50
|Down .19
|Feb
|52.53
|Down .19
|Mar
|52.56
|Down .19
|Apr
|52.60
|Down .19
|May
|52.63
|Down .19
|Jun
|52.66
|Down .19
|Jul
|52.70
|Down .19
|Aug
|52.73
|Down .19
|Sep
|52.76
|Down .19
|Oct
|52.80
|Down .19
|Nov
|52.83
|Down .19
|Dec
|52.86
|Down .19
|Jan
|52.89
|Down .19