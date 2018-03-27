New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|120.20
|Up
|.80
|May
|117.20
|118.80
|116.65
|118.15
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|119.40
|120.95
|118.85
|120.20
|Up
|.80
|Sep
|121.80
|123.20
|121.20
|122.45
|Up
|.75
|Dec
|125.10
|126.60
|124.60
|125.90
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|128.85
|130.05
|128.10
|129.40
|Up
|.75
|May
|131.00
|131.95
|130.55
|131.70
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|133.30
|134.05
|132.65
|133.80
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|135.20
|136.00
|134.50
|135.70
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|138.30
|138.85
|138.20
|138.50
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|141.00
|141.25
|141.00
|141.25
|Up
|.85
|May
|142.80
|143.05
|142.80
|143.05
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|144.75
|144.80
|144.75
|144.80
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|146.35
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|148.75
|Up
|.95