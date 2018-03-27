  1. Home
Brazil appeals court: da Silva conviction, sentence stands

SAO PAULO (AP) — Appeals court judges have unanimously upheld their decision to reject former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's appeal of his conviction on corruption charges.

In January, federal magistrates denied da Silva's appeal and lengthened his sentence to 12 years and one month. But in Brazil, the defense can enter a motion that questions such decisions, pointing out inconsistencies or contradictions which can result in a change. The magistrates rejected the substance of the defense's motion Monday, meaning their ruling stands.

The ruling moves da Silva one step closer to jail, but his defense still has one more motion it can file with the same court.

At any rate, da Silva will remain free at least until April 4 while the Supreme Court considers a habeas corpus petition.