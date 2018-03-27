Juventus coach Allegri wins Italy's golden bench award

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri won the golden bench award for the 2016-17 season on Monday in a vote of his colleagues.

Allegri guided Juventus to a record sixth straight Serie A title, a third straight Italian Cup championship, and the Champions League final.

He received 19 votes, Gian Piero Gasperini of Atalanta finished second with 11 votes, and Maurizio Sarri of Napoli was third with seven.

It's the third time Allegri won the award.

This season, Juventus holds a two-point lead over Sarri's Napoli with nine matches remaining.

"I wish all the coaches good luck for the end of the season, but a bit less to Sarri," Allegri said.