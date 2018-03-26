Brazil TV captures brazen shootout in Rio

SAO PAULO (AP) — A TV helicopter has captured images of a shootout in a Rio de Janeiro favela amid rising gang violence in the Brazilian city.

Footage aired live by Globo TV on Monday showed several men taking cover behind a building in a marginalized area of Praca Seca, while one fired an assault weapon around a wall. It was not clear who the men were or whom they were firing at. The men then piled into cars, some sitting in their trunks with the hatchbacks open, and sped away. Others fleeing on foot pointed their weapons at drivers so that they would stop and allow the caravan to pass.

Brazil has put the military in charge of security in Rio, but there are no indications the situation has improved.