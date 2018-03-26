Son of Angola's former leader dos Santos accused of fraud

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A new report says the son of Angola's former leader has been accused of fraud and prevented from leaving the oil-rich southern African nation.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says Jose Filomeno dos Santos has been accused along with the former governor of the National Bank of Angola over an "irregular" transfer of $500 million to a British bank.

The report cites Angola's deputy attorney general, Luis Benza Zanga.

Dos Santos had been appointed the board chairman of Angola's sovereign wealth fund while his father, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, was president. Jose Eduardo dos Santos left office last year after nearly 38 years in power.

Since winning election in August, new leader Joao Lourenco has fired dos Santos' daughter as chair of the powerful state-owned oil company.