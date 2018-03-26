  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/03/26 22:04
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 30 26 3 1 85 20 81
Man United 30 20 5 5 58 23 65
Liverpool 31 18 9 4 73 34 63
Tottenham 30 18 7 5 59 25 61
Chelsea 30 17 5 8 52 27 56
Arsenal 30 14 6 10 55 41 48
Burnley 30 11 10 9 27 26 43
Leicester 30 10 10 10 45 43 40
Everton 31 11 7 13 37 50 40
Bournemouth 31 9 9 13 37 49 36
Watford 31 10 6 15 39 55 36
Brighton 30 8 10 12 28 40 34
Newcastle 30 8 8 14 30 40 32
Swansea 30 8 7 15 25 42 31
Huddersfield 31 8 7 16 25 52 31
Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 30 48 30
West Ham 30 7 9 14 36 57 30
Southampton 30 5 13 12 29 44 28
Stoke 31 6 9 16 29 58 27
West Brom 31 3 11 17 24 49 20
Saturday, March 31

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT

Newcastle vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Man United vs. Swansea 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

West Ham vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Everton vs. Man City 1630 GMT

Sunday, April 1

Arsenal vs. Stoke 1230 GMT

Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 38 25 7 6 69 33 82
Cardiff 37 23 7 7 58 31 76
Fulham 38 19 12 7 66 41 69
Aston Villa 38 20 9 9 61 37 69
Derby 37 16 14 7 55 34 62
Middlesbrough 38 18 8 12 54 36 62
Bristol City 38 16 13 9 54 42 61
Preston 38 15 15 8 48 37 60
Sheffield United 38 18 6 14 51 43 60
Millwall 38 15 13 10 46 37 58
Brentford 38 14 12 12 54 46 54
Ipswich 38 15 7 16 47 48 52
Norwich 38 13 13 12 41 44 52
Leeds 38 14 8 16 50 53 50
QPR 38 12 11 15 45 55 47
Nottingham Forest 38 13 7 18 43 54 46
Sheffield Wednesday 38 9 14 15 41 52 41
Hull 38 9 12 17 53 59 39
Bolton 38 9 12 17 33 56 39
Reading 38 8 12 18 44 57 36
Barnsley 38 7 12 19 37 56 33
Birmingham 38 9 6 23 28 57 33
Burton Albion 38 7 9 22 27 67 30
Sunderland 38 5 13 20 38 68 28
Friday, March 30

Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest 1200 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Cardiff vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Leeds vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Reading vs. QPR 1630 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Wolverhampton 1630 GMT

Derby vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Saturday, March 31

Birmingham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT

Monday, April 2

Preston vs. Derby 1145 GMT

Ipswich vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT

Tuesday, April 3

Fulham vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Shrewsbury 38 23 9 6 51 28 78
Wigan 36 23 8 5 68 23 77
Blackburn 37 22 10 5 70 35 76
Rotherham 38 20 5 13 63 45 65
Scunthorpe 39 15 14 10 56 47 59
Peterborough 38 15 12 11 60 48 57
Plymouth 38 16 9 13 47 47 57
Portsmouth 38 17 4 17 48 47 55
Charlton 37 15 10 12 46 46 55
Bradford 37 16 5 16 49 54 53
Bristol Rovers 38 15 6 17 54 57 51
Southend 38 13 11 14 45 55 50
Gillingham 37 12 13 12 42 41 49
Blackpool 38 11 14 13 44 48 47
Doncaster 37 11 13 13 45 44 46
Oxford United 37 12 9 16 52 57 45
Fleetwood Town 38 12 9 17 50 57 45
Walsall 38 11 11 16 47 57 44
AFC Wimbledon 38 11 9 18 37 49 42
Oldham 36 10 10 16 50 62 40
Northampton 39 10 10 19 36 63 40
Milton Keynes Dons 38 9 12 17 37 51 39
Rochdale 36 7 14 15 35 45 35
Bury 38 7 9 22 31 57 30
Tuesday, March 20

Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 1

Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2

Wednesday, March 21

Walsall 0, Wigan 3

Saturday, March 24

Bradford 1, Gillingham 0

Charlton 2, Plymouth 0

Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 0

Southend 2, Rotherham 0

Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Peterborough 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton 0

Oldham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Bury 0, Wigan 2

Sunday, March 25

Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 0

Thursday, March 29

Blackburn vs. Bradford 1845 GMT

Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT

Friday, March 30

Oxford United vs. Scunthorpe 1145 GMT

Wigan vs. Oldham 1200 GMT

Northampton vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Southend 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Saturday, March 31

Walsall vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Monday, April 2

Peterborough vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Wigan 1630 GMT

Tuesday, April 3

Bury vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 39 21 11 7 81 40 74
Accrington Stanley 37 23 5 9 64 40 74
Wycombe 39 20 10 9 73 54 70
Notts County 39 18 12 9 61 42 66
Exeter 38 20 6 12 50 41 66
Coventry 38 19 7 12 47 31 64
Mansfield Town 38 16 15 7 56 40 63
Lincoln City 38 16 13 9 53 40 61
Swindon 38 19 3 16 59 58 60
Carlisle 39 15 12 12 56 49 57
Colchester 39 14 13 12 47 43 55
Newport County 38 13 14 11 48 49 53
Crawley Town 39 15 8 16 49 54 53
Cambridge United 39 13 12 14 39 51 51
Cheltenham 39 12 12 15 58 57 48
Stevenage 38 11 11 16 50 56 44
Crewe 39 13 4 22 49 63 43
Yeovil 37 11 9 17 47 57 42
Morecambe 38 9 14 15 37 47 41
Forest Green 39 11 7 21 47 67 40
Port Vale 39 9 12 18 41 54 39
Grimsby Town 39 9 10 20 32 61 37
Chesterfield 37 9 7 21 40 66 34
Barnet 39 7 9 23 34 58 30
Tuesday, March 20

Crewe 3, Forest Green 1

Port Vale 0, Exeter 1

Morecambe 0, Colchester 0

Wednesday, March 21

Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 3

Saturday, March 24

Coventry 4, Grimsby Town 0

Forest Green 2, Mansfield Town 0

Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0

Wycombe 0, Port Vale 0

Exeter 3, Swindon 1

Newport County 1, Crewe 2

Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham 5

Stevenage 0, Colchester 1

Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 1

Luton Town 2, Barnet 0

Sunday, March 25

Chesterfield 3, Notts County 1

Friday, March 30

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Barnet vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT

Monday, April 2

Coventry vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Barnet 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT