|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|54
|20
|.730
|—
|x-Boston
|50
|23
|.685
|3½
|x-Cleveland
|44
|29
|.603
|9½
|x-Philadelphia
|42
|30
|.583
|11
|x-Indiana
|43
|31
|.581
|11
|Washington
|40
|33
|.548
|13½
|Milwaukee
|39
|34
|.534
|14½
|Miami
|39
|35
|.527
|15
|Detroit
|33
|40
|.452
|20½
|Charlotte
|33
|41
|.446
|21
|New York
|27
|47
|.365
|27
|Chicago
|24
|49
|.329
|29½
|Brooklyn
|23
|51
|.311
|31
|Orlando
|22
|51
|.301
|31½
|Atlanta
|21
|53
|.284
|33
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|60
|14
|.811
|—
|y-Golden State
|54
|19
|.740
|5½
|Portland
|45
|28
|.616
|14½
|Oklahoma City
|44
|31
|.587
|16½
|San Antonio
|43
|31
|.581
|17
|New Orleans
|43
|31
|.581
|17
|Minnesota
|42
|32
|.568
|18
|Utah
|42
|32
|.568
|18
|Denver
|40
|33
|.548
|19½
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|34
|.534
|20½
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|40
|.444
|27
|Sacramento
|24
|50
|.324
|36
|Dallas
|22
|51
|.301
|37½
|Memphis
|19
|54
|.260
|40½
|Phoenix
|19
|55
|.257
|41
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114
Milwaukee 106, San Antonio 103
Indiana 113, Miami 107, OT
Boston 104, Sacramento 93
L.A. Clippers 117, Toronto 106
New York 101, Washington 97
Portland 108, Oklahoma City 105
Houston 118, Atlanta 99
Utah 110, Golden State 91
|Monday's Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.