  1. Home
  2. World

German FM urges Palestinians 'not to tear down bridges'

By  Associated Press
2018/03/26 21:21

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, shakes hands with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during their meeting, in the West Bank city of Ramall

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas adjusts earpiece during a press conference, in the West Bank city of Ramallah Monday, March 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Maj

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, left, and his Palestinian counterpart Riad al-Malki attend a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, M

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, left, meets with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, March 26, 201

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, waves at journalists as he heads for a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Germany's new foreign minister has urged the Palestinians "not to tear down bridges," an apparent reference President Mahmoud Abbas' contentious relationship with the U.S. and political rival Hamas.

Heiko Maas spoke Monday, after meeting with Abbas and the Palestinian foreign minister.

Maas says the new German government remains committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Trump administration has refused to make such a commitment. In December, President Donald Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital, prompting Abbas to rule out the U.S. as a future Mideast broker.

Maas said Monday that peace efforts without the U.S. "would be difficult."

Meanwhile, months-long efforts to sideline Hamas in Gaza through a deal with Abbas appear to have collapsed after a Gaza bombing narrowly missed Abbas' prime minister this month.