2018 Taipei International Dragon Boat Championship now open for registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Registration for the annual Taipei International Dragon Boat Championship starts at 10 a.m., Monday, March 26 and continues through 5 p.m., Friday, April 13, according to the Department of Sports (DOS) of Taipei City Government.

Registration may be closed when the entry limit is reached, the DOS said. To enter, go to the official event website dragonboat.taipei (Chinese).

The 2018 Taipei International Dragon Boat Championship will be taking place at the Dajia Riverside Park between June 16 and 18.



The total prize money exceeds NT$ 3 million and subsidies will be granted subject to conditions provided in the competition rules, according to the DOS.



For adult teams, championship events in the standard dragon boat category include men’s open, women’s open, and mixed open divisions, the agency said, adding that the maximum entry for men’s and mixed open is 50 respectively while the maximum entry for women’s open is 20.

As for the small dragon boat category, entry for men’s open, women’s open, and mixed open is capped at 20 teams each; seeded team and invitation performance divisions are not included in the maximum entry limitations, the DOS said.

The participation of high school students is also encouraged. Students from the same or different schools may team up for mixed open, the agency. Mixed masters division will be open to those aged 50 or more (born before June 16, 1968), the DOS added.



The DOS reminds those interested in participation to get all required information ready to register their team. The team roster will be deemed final once the application has been submitted. To complete registration, applicants must have relevant documents printed out and delivered to the designated address, added the agency



All registered teams will receive free practice sessions, which are slated to start on May 9. Reservations are open from May 7 and must be made on the official website. For more information on competition rules and practice session regulations, please visit the DOS website (Chinese) or the event website.