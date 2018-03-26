FamilyMart: Lucky customer becomes NT$10 million richer from buying I-Mei milk tea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Convenient store chain FamilyMart has said a customer of theirs became NT$10 million richer from spending NT$138 on I-Mei milk tea and cigarettes in a Zhongli, Taoyuan store during the January and February period, while another customer won NT$1 million from buying a milk butter bun for NT$25. .

Almost all convenient store and supermarket chains across Taiwan on Monday announced their lucky customers who have won a large amount of prize money through the uniform invoice, better known as the Taiwan receipt lottery, following Sunday’s announcement of uniform invoice winning numbers for the January and February period.

When people make a purchase in Taiwan, they will be given a uniform invoice with a number on it. Every two months, the Taiwanese government draws winning numbers for the receipt lottery on television and announces the numbers publicly.

There are eight uniform invoice prizes with prize money ranging from NT$10 million, NT$2 million, NT$200,000 to NT$200. The lottery, designed to boost tax revenues, has made about a dozen of Taiwanese become millionaires every two months since the introduction of the lottery more than 65 years ago.

So don’t throw away your uniform invoices if you still harbor the quixotic expectation that someday you will get a massive windfall.



7-ELEVEN said they three of their customers were given a receipt with the NT$10 million prize winning number and two other customers won the NT$2 million prize during the January and February period, while Pxmart announced that they had one NT$10 million and another NT$2 million prize winning customers for the same period.

7-ELEVEN said the three NT$10 million customers made a NT$25 purchase in a Kaohsiung store, a NT$19 purchase in a Banqiao store, New Taipei City, and a NT$58 purchase in a Chunghua County store, respectively.