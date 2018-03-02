  1. Home
Taiwan's Industrial Tech. Research Inst. signs MoU with biochemical company Merck

A new 'Taiwan-Merck Biopharma R&D and Training Collaboration Program is set to launch in May

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/26 20:30

ITRI and Merck sign MoU on March 26 (Image Courtesy of ITRI)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research institute (ITRI), one of the world’s leading research centers for smart technologies, signed an MoU with the American chemical company Merck, on Monday, March 26 in Taipei.

The agreement announces the establishment of the “Taiwan-Merck Biopharma R&D and Training Collaboration” set to launch in May, at the Guangfu Innovation Campus in Hsinchu, Taiwan, according to an official press release.

As Taiwan moves forward with its ambitious “5 +2” industrial innovation program, Merck and ITRI’s new partnership expects to be a leader in the rapidly developing biopharma sector, which is anticipated to value US$278 billion by the year 2020.

The press release states that “by combining the R&D resources from ITRI with key technologies and advanced manufacturing processes from Merck to cultivate high-end professionals in Taiwan, the collaboration aims to enhance Taiwan’s biopharma production competence, expand the global market share of its biopharma industry, and create new business opportunities in precision medicine.”

The new cooperative R&D program is expected to vastly increase the field of research on cutting edge medicine and biopharma technology in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region, while incorporating global standards of validation and verification methods.

Merck has long been active in the healthcare, life sciences, and performance materials industries. The company’s representative, Willem Kools expressed gratitude and excitement on behalf of Merck to be working with ITRI in Taiwan, and helping to support innovation and development of Taiwan’s biopharma industry.
