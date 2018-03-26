Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 26, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;89;79;SW;9;74%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;94;71;Sunny and very warm;91;70;N;8;36%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;72;53;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;N;6;32%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of rain;55;47;Mostly sunny;59;48;SW;9;60%;2%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;50;36;Chilly with rain;45;40;WSW;13;89%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;36;21;Mainly cloudy;36;31;SE;3;68%;68%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with clearing;72;56;Clouds and sun;69;56;ESE;7;61%;20%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;32;17;Chilly with some sun;30;16;SW;14;77%;7%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;Partly sunny;79;66;WSW;4;66%;44%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;68;50;Partly sunny;66;52;W;7;59%;44%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;75;63;A morning shower;75;64;NNE;10;68%;63%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;67;ENE;5;30%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;96;72;Showers around;90;72;E;6;67%;69%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;96;66;Clouds and sun;94;68;SE;7;36%;2%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;95;77;A shower or two;92;77;S;7;67%;67%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;61;45;Sun and clouds;60;49;WSW;9;61%;27%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;79;46;Partly sunny, warm;81;48;ENE;6;37%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;47;37;Spotty showers;50;33;WSW;9;73%;67%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;48;33;Spotty showers;49;37;SE;5;64%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;67;48;A little p.m. rain;68;50;SE;5;73%;81%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;58;Some sun, pleasant;82;59;E;10;54%;3%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;48;35;Spotty showers;50;35;NW;9;66%;81%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;51;35;Chilly with rain;48;41;W;9;81%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and colder;38;33;Showers around;44;29;WSW;7;93%;69%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cool;50;35;A passing shower;52;33;WNW;7;62%;66%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;70;58;Sun and some clouds;73;64;NE;9;67%;6%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;65;A t-storm in spots;86;61;WNW;4;50%;74%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;69;48;Sunny and pleasant;69;50;SW;9;52%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;86;60;High clouds;90;71;NE;9;28%;25%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;54;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;WSW;6;57%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;79;66;Partly sunny;79;65;NE;3;70%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;92;78;Variable cloudiness;96;81;SSE;10;67%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Increasing clouds;49;46;A little rain;56;41;N;16;83%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;88;77;SSE;7;73%;71%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;42;32;Spotty showers;35;29;ESE;11;92%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;76;66;Mostly cloudy;75;67;N;9;83%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very warm;82;67;Strong thunderstorms;73;57;NE;11;78%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;87;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SW;6;87%;79%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;93;67;Hazy sun and hot;99;69;ENE;9;29%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Cooler, p.m. showers;54;28;A little a.m. snow;49;33;SW;6;57%;57%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;72;Hazy sunshine;95;74;SSE;7;56%;27%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;96;76;A shower;86;74;SSW;6;70%;67%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast, p.m. rain;52;42;A passing shower;48;36;WSW;24;76%;64%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and very warm;78;57;Rain and a t-storm;65;50;NE;7;59%;86%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;65;53;Sunny and nice;68;55;WSW;6;63%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;79;67;Some sun, a shower;77;68;SE;6;70%;55%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;82;62;A t-storm in spots;78;60;ESE;6;67%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;84;68;Mostly sunny;82;67;E;14;57%;14%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Colder;31;12;Mostly sunny, cold;30;13;WNW;8;61%;36%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;96;76;Clouds and sun, nice;95;77;SE;6;54%;32%;12

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;75;65;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;E;7;73%;14%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;NNE;6;59%;37%;10

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and less humid;98;72;Sunny and very warm;101;71;SE;5;27%;30%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;91;64;Variable clouds, hot;92;64;NE;7;26%;5%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;66;51;Showers around;62;46;N;12;64%;88%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;WSW;6;81%;74%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;92;74;Partly sunny;91;75;NNE;7;51%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;79;57;Partly sunny;77;56;N;6;63%;39%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun, warm;77;50;Some sun, pleasant;75;47;WNW;5;21%;25%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;Hazy sunshine;95;72;W;11;40%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;77;52;Sunny and warmer;86;53;SSW;7;39%;27%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;107;78;Sunny and hot;108;79;N;9;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;44;29;Periods of sun;47;33;NE;5;65%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny;87;74;NE;8;53%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;High clouds and warm;94;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;W;7;69%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;92;76;Hazy and very warm;98;75;SSW;5;50%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;ESE;3;76%;73%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;37;A t-storm in spots;54;36;ENE;7;71%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;SSW;7;72%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;75;68;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;S;8;76%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;51;Mostly sunny;69;48;NNW;9;71%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Sun, some clouds;54;42;Morning rain;55;41;WSW;14;79%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;70;52;Nice with sunshine;75;55;N;6;31%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;SSW;5;74%;55%;3

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;61;42;Sunny and warmer;70;45;WNW;6;52%;6%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;A passing shower;90;81;E;6;69%;66%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;90;73;Showers and t-storms;85;74;SE;6;76%;88%;8

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;89;73;Clearing;91;74;ENE;8;54%;13%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;67;49;Mostly cloudy;71;62;N;8;55%;53%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;83;55;Partly sunny;82;54;SSW;5;27%;12%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;82;71;Partly sunny;76;67;ENE;16;61%;32%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower in the p.m.;45;30;Colder;33;18;NE;10;82%;41%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;91;80;Mostly sunny;88;80;E;12;68%;58%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sunshine;69;55;Partly sunny;73;61;NE;8;61%;5%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;41;25;Mostly cloudy;44;34;SSE;5;50%;77%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;38;26;Cloudy;32;12;N;9;76%;45%;1

Mumbai, India;Hot with some sun;106;77;Hazy sunshine;97;73;S;6;52%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;59;Thunderstorm;74;60;NE;12;79%;78%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;48;33;Partly sunny;50;37;S;7;37%;25%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;72;47;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;NNW;7;37%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;31;22;Cloudy and breezy;30;22;SW;15;84%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;68;46;More sun than clouds;68;47;S;6;49%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;34;16;Showers of rain/snow;35;15;NNE;4;50%;60%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;43;24;Mostly cloudy;46;32;S;12;49%;77%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;85;78;A shower or two;85;79;N;6;78%;83%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;76;Partly sunny;93;76;NNW;13;60%;35%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;ENE;9;74%;64%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;56;42;A little a.m. rain;56;47;WNW;15;78%;89%;1

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;80;62;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;S;10;61%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;97;76;Partly sunny, nice;95;78;SW;6;56%;36%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;Brief p.m. showers;89;73;NNE;12;77%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;70;A p.m. shower or two;89;69;ENE;5;47%;80%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;46;34;Spotty showers;48;36;SSE;5;69%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and warm;71;40;Partly sunny, warm;70;51;SSE;8;71%;12%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;70;55;Afternoon showers;68;54;WNW;8;72%;96%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;65;45;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;E;8;58%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Rainy times;85;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;SE;8;68%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain, windy;44;39;Snow and rain;43;36;E;19;69%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;42;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;21;N;5;50%;1%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;74;Partly sunny;86;74;NE;6;70%;51%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;90;64;Sunny and very warm;94;65;SE;6;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;61;38;Partly sunny;62;41;NNW;6;60%;15%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing and chilly;29;12;Lots of sun, cold;27;14;W;7;64%;30%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;62;49;Plenty of sunshine;66;49;WSW;7;61%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;Partly sunny;84;62;ENE;11;50%;1%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;81;74;Spotty showers;78;73;ESE;8;78%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;Partial sunshine;80;65;NNW;5;67%;36%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;81;44;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;ESE;9;21%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;WSW;5;29%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;83;69;A p.m. shower or two;81;67;N;11;72%;81%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;63;45;Mostly sunny;70;42;N;7;69%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;48;46;Occasional rain;53;44;SSE;11;81%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;64;42;Low clouds, then sun;67;48;SSW;7;61%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;72;57;Partly sunny, warm;73;57;SSE;8;58%;25%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;N;11;79%;73%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;47;36;Showers, mainly late;48;30;W;8;84%;74%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;75;Spotty showers;83;75;E;7;63%;82%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and colder;32;18;Sunshine and chilly;35;21;S;5;41%;4%;3

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;79;60;Sun and some clouds;77;66;NNE;10;51%;8%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;66;E;8;60%;4%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Colder;31;18;Mostly sunny, cold;30;18;NW;6;48%;56%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;68;52;A shower or two;60;47;SSW;7;75%;79%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;59;43;Clouds and sun, nice;61;44;N;6;65%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;Sunny, nice and warm;79;62;N;10;12%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warmer;85;60;High clouds;80;65;NE;6;58%;25%;4

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;61;49;Spotty showers;61;41;ENE;6;60%;72%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mild with some sun;71;50;Some sun returning;70;53;SSW;7;58%;12%;6

Toronto, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;43;33;Rain;42;38;SSW;12;71%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;66;54;Partly sunny, cool;62;54;W;11;66%;35%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A bit of rain;62;51;A passing shower;62;51;W;18;66%;60%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;65;46;Showers around;52;28;E;16;43%;60%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain, chilly;46;44;Rain and drizzle;52;38;W;4;69%;56%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;50;37;A shower;50;35;W;10;65%;79%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sunshine;82;70;Sun and clouds;92;71;E;6;42%;23%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a shower;47;25;Cloudy and colder;36;19;ENE;9;57%;6%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;50;34;Spotty showers;42;31;NE;8;70%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;63;Variable clouds;71;62;NNW;23;82%;70%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;99;72;Partly sunny, warm;100;72;W;7;46%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;67;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;46;SW;4;34%;17%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit