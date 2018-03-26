Taiwan President inspects military facilities after Chinese military flight drills raise alarm 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) inspected three military facilities in Hsinchu, Taiwan Monday after China had once again sent military aircraft for flight drills in the region March 25-26, causing alarm in both Japan and Taiwan.

The Chinese military released a statement on March 25, saying it had conducted separate combat training missions involving H-6K bombers as well as Su-30 and Su-35 fighters through the Miyako Strait between Japans' Okinawa and Miyako Island.

On Monday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MOND) confirmed that Chinese aircraft, including Xian H-6 bombers, Su-30 fighter jets, and Shannxi Y-8 transport planes, conducted a drill through the Bashi Channel to the West Pacific.

Faced with increasing military activity on the part of Beijing, President Tsai, having said she had probably visited the country’s military bases more frequently than any of her predecessors, visited military facilities in Hsinchu on Monday morning with National Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) and Secretary-General to the National Security Council David Lee (李大維), both of whom assumed their position one month ago.

According to the Presidential Office, the president inspected training exercises of the army, including equipment maintenance, combat preparation, and a simulation of tank attacks.

In addition, the office said the president had also visited a camp reconstruction site, as part of a project started last July by MOND with the aim of improving housing and office quality on military bases in Taiwan and its outer islands.