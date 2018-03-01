Just for you in Taipei - ventriloquism: theater for audience of one 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The magical possibility of ventriloquism is enchanted as it makes an inanimate piece of wood and cloth open its eyes and speak.

Collaborating with the Grinnell Institute for Global Engagement, the Riverbed Theatre is presenting its Just for You production titled “ventriloquism” at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (MOCA) from March 26 to April 1.

Just for You is a series of one-person-audience productions which explores the magical space between fact and fiction of ventriloquism, giving the audience a most immersive and intimate theater experience of the lifetime.

These performances break down the barrier separating the spectator from the spectacle and immerse the audience in the immediacy of the sensory encounter. The audience does not just “see theatre.” They “experience” it.

Tickets of Just for You – ventriloquism were sold out within a minute with only 43 exclusive performances staged between March 26 and April 1. Non-ticket holders are welcome to visit the MOCA Studio where the performances take place on March 31 and April 1.

Riverbed has staged its Just for You performances/installations at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, The Place Tainan, Eslite Gallery, Tainan Arts Festival, and Macau the Bok Festival.