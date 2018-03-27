The Great Buddha to be screened in Delhi

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Taiwanese dark comedy film, The Great Buddha (大佛普拉斯) Huang's this directorial debut won the top prize at the 19th Taipei Film Festival and received 10 nominations at the 54th Golden Horse Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best New Director. It was released in theaters on October 13, 2017., written and directed by Huang Hsin-yao, will be among the several international films to be screened at the second edition of the Habitat International Film Festival, being held in New Delhi from 23 March to 1 April, 2018. 'The Great Buddha,' is scheduled to be screened at Stein Auditorium on March 31, 2018.

The other films lined up for this year's festival include a robust mix of the much-awarded Loveless, The Square, On Body And Soul, A Man of Integrity and the lesser-known, rounded off with Christian Schwochow and Ingmar Bergman retrospectives.