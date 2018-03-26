  1. Home
Clash of the titans: Volvo defeats truck in road wreck

Taiwanese netizens impressed when Volvo gets better of semi-trailer truck in crash

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/26 18:59

Volvo (left), truck (right). (Breaking News Commune images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese netizens are thoroughly impressed by the durability of a Volvo, which after being smashed by a semi-trailer truck, only suffered minor damage to the rear, while the truck itself was totaled by the collision.

Images were posted yesterday (March 25) on the Facebook Group Baofei Gongshe (爆廢公社) of the aftermath of a crash from a few days ago on a highway in Taiwan in which a black Volvo sedan was struck from behind by a semi-trailer truck. Incredibly, the front of the heavy truck was completely mashed in while the Volvo only suffered comparatively minor damage to its bumper, trunk and rear windshield, leading a Taiwanese netizen to praise it as "worthy to be called Volvo."

Many other netizens also praised the boxy sedan for punching above its weight:

"Although the Volvo was struck by the truck it came out on top."

"It appears this car's defenses are very strong."

"Volvo, manufacturer of chariots."

"Calling it the Swedish tank is no joke."

"The people's tank wins again."


(Image from Facebook group Baofei Gongshe)


(Image from Facebook group Baofei Gongshe)
