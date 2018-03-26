  1. Home
Australian cricket investigation underway

By GERALD IMRAY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/03/26 17:19

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Australian cricket's investigation into the cheating plot that plunged its team into a reputational crisis has begun after two senior officials arrived in South Africa to start work on Monday.

Cricket Australia said head of integrity Iain Roy and high-performance manager Pat Howard are in Cape Town and Roy "will immediately conduct his inquiries around the specifics of the ball tampering incident."

Team captain Steve Smith was banned for the last match of the series in Johannesburg and stepped down temporarily from his role after confessing he was one of at least two, maybe more, senior players to plot to cheat in the third test against South Africa by tampering with the ball with a piece of yellow adhesive tape and some dirt.

Cameron Bancroft, the player tasked with doing the on-field tampering, was caught in the act by television cameras in a highly embarrassing moment for a team seen as a giant in world cricket.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland is also traveling to South Africa, expecting to receive a report from Roy and Howard in Johannesburg on Tuesday after the team heads there from Cape Town for the final test.

Smith and vice-captain David Warner, also implicated in planning the cheating, are in danger of being fired from their positions and expelled from the team. Bancroft could also be punished, while Australian media is asking tough questions of coach Darren Lehmann and if he also knew about the plot.