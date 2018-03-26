Taiwan High Speed Rail offers TGo members 25% discount on night trains for a limited time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp announced last week that the company had begun to offer 25% discount night train tickets to its TGo members for a limited time.

The 25% discount night train tickets for TGo members are only good for trains departing after 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the period from April 18 to May 31, THSR said, adding that booking for the special reserved seat tickets is available now.

THSR said that TGo members who are interested in purchasing the discounted tickets must book through the company’s TGo website or the THSR App. However, when booking the member-only discounted tickets, payments must be made immediately to finish the transaction, according to the company.

THSR launched the point accumulation TGo membership service in October last year. Members will get one point for every NT$20 they spend on THSR tickets, and when the accumulated points reach 500, members are eligible to use the points for purchase of full fare tickets.

According to the bullet train operator, people over 18 years old, including foreign nationals, are eligible to apply for the free TGo membership by accessing the TGo website or the THSR App.