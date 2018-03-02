  1. Home
'China has to be taken on' says US House Intel Chief 

Details of a congressional investigation into China's intellectual property theft, espionage activities, and its growing military footprint across the globe to be announced in the coming weeks: official

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/26 16:27

File Photo: US Congressman Devin Nunes (modified with China seal) (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The head of the US House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, speaking on a Fox news broadcast on March 26, revealed that Congress is preparing for a sweeping investigation into China’s unfair trade practices and increasing military presence across the globe.

“China has to be taken on,” said Nunes speaking about China’s theft of intellectual property, its currency manipulation and unfair trade practices.

Nunes remarked that he was unsure if the aluminum and steel tariffs were the best way to get tough on China, but he defended the position of President Trump, that China must be confronted and held to account for a variety of illegal and dishonest practices.

Among issues that the House intelligence committee will be investigating, one of the primary concerns is China’s growing military footprint across the globe.

Nunes noted that China has recently established a military base in Djibouti, and has been working tirelessly to establish various infrastructure projects throughout the continent of Africa in an effort to manipulate national governments to act in a manner favorable towards Beijing.

Nunes has recently referred to China as a “growing national security threat” to the United States, and many in congress as well as the defense and intelligence community agree with his assessment.

Emphasizing that China is a communist dictatorship, Nunes explained that China’s consistent attempts to militarize and control waterways in the South China Sea represent a genuine threat to global trade and the livelihood of average Americans.

The House intelligence committee is expected to release an official statement concerning its investigation into China sometime in the coming weeks, reports FOX.
