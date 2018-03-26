AP PHOTOS: Cherry blossoms reach full bloom in Tokyo

Cherry blossom flowers are reflected on a pond at Shinjuku Gyoen national garden in Tokyo, Monday, March 26, 2018. Cherry blossom flowers are at full
Visitors gather for flower viewing at Shinjuku Gyoen national garden in Tokyo, as cherry blossom flowers are at full bloom Monday, March 26, 2018. Jap
Visitors enjoy the cherry-blossom viewing at a park in Tokyo, Monday, March 26, 2018. Cherry blossom flowers are at full bloom in Tokyo, Japan as it w
A woman takes a picture of the cherry blossom at full bloom at Shinjuku Gyoen national garden in Tokyo, Monday, March 26, 2018. These flowers only las
Visitors enjoy the cherry-blossom viewing at Shinjuku Gyoen national garden in Tokyo, Monday, March 26, 2018. At the garden, people laid down picnic s
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached full bloom in Tokyo as spring-like weather descends on the nation's capital.
Crowds flocked Monday to popular spots in much of Japan to enjoy the sea of delicate pink and white blooms.
Some laid down picnic sheets at Shinjuku Gyoen, a former imperial garden in the heart of Tokyo, to enjoy "hanami," the custom of blossom viewing. Eating and drinking under the trees is a popular pastime.
People young and old strolled beneath a canopy of cherry blossoms on a walkway along the Meguro River, also in central Tokyo. Some stopped to take selfies or close-ups of the blooms.
"There are of course so many beautiful flowers, but nothing compares to the cherry blossom," said one, Hiroko Igarashi.
The bloom in Tokyo is expected to last until the end of this week.