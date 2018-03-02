US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman praises 'Taiwan Travel Act' upon arrival in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ed Royce, the Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee arrived in Taiwan on the morning of March 26, on a state visit to meet with legislators and President Tsai.



After arriving in Taiwan, Royce addressed reporters at the airport and remarked that Taiwan and the United States share the democratic values, and that the “Taiwan Travel Act” is an important step for strengthening relations between the two countries.



As the head of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Royce’s visit to Taiwan is a further example of the Taiwan Travel Act being applied to diplomatic visits, although this is Royce’s sixth visit to Taiwan, according to UDN, and he has met President Tsai on a previous occasion as well.



Ed Royce and his wife Marie meet with President Tsai in 2016 (Wikimedia Commons)

Royce’s visit to Taiwan follows that of Alex Wong, an Assistant Deputy Director of the State Department, who emphasized that relations between the were as strong and stable as they have ever been, and that the U.S. will continue to support Taiwan’s ability to “defend its democracy.”

Royce is scheduled to meet with Taiwanese lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday, March 27, and is also planning to meet President Tsai during the visit to Taiwan, but details on the meeting have not yet been made public.



According to CNA, the Taiwanese government will also award Royce with a Congressional Honorary Medal of the Legislative Yuan for his contributions to promoting U.S. –Taiwan Relations.

He is scheduled to have private meetings with both the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Committee for National Defense. UDN suggests that Royce may discuss issues related to the recent flight path controversy involving China, and also talks involving the recent steel and aluminum tariffs enacted by the Trump administration.

Royce’s arrival to Taiwan is also of significance for China Airlines, as they have just established a new direct flight route from southern California’s Ontario International Airport. Royce and his wife took the route’s inaugural flight to reach Taiwan, reports UDN.