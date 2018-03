AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat England by an innings and 49 runs Monday in the first cricket test.

New Zealand 427-8 dec. (Henry Nicholls 145 not out, Kane Williamson 102; Stuart Broad 3-78, James Anderson 3-87) def. England 58 (Trent Boult 6-32, Tim Southee 4-25) and 320 (Ben Stokes 66, Mark Stoneman 55, Chris Woakes 52; Todd Astle 3-39, Trent Boult 3-67, Neil Wagner 3-77).