Three Taiwanese eateries listed among 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Hot on the heels of Taipei receiving its first-ever Michelin Guide and Michelin Bib Gourmand, three Taiwanese restaurants have been ranked on a list titled "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2018."

Business magazine William Reed Business Media will officially announce the results of its sixth annual "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants" list tomorrow (March 27) in Macau. According to Apple Daily the three Taiwanese winners are RAW, Le Moût, and MUME.

Of the three winning Taiwanese restaurants, Le Moût specializes in French cuisine, RAW uses French cooking techniques to express "Taiwanese flavor," and MUME uses 90 percent Taiwanese ingredients for its northern European dishes.

Now running in its 10th year, this is the fourth consecutive year Le Moût has been given the prestigious award. Head chef Chen Lan-shu (陳嵐舒) is the first female to make the list of Taiwan restaurants and her restaurant was the first one in Taiwan to reach a rank of 24 on the list. However, Chef Chen recently shocked the culinary world when she announced this month that she would close down her restaurant in December.

Having opened in late 2014, RAW first entered the list in 2016 (46) and in 2017 moved up to 28, and this year has leaped to 24. RAW has also been awarded a Michelin star in its first-ever guide for Taipei.

MUME first opened its doors in 2015 and first made it to the lAsia top 50 list in 2017 at 43. This year MUME also received a Michelin star in its new guide.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list is compiled from the votes of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia, each selected for their expert opinion of Asia’s restaurant scene. CNN Travel also listed as one of the restaurants one must visit when in Taiwan.