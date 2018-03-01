Taiwan Supreme Court hears case against accused Chinese spy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Supreme Court will hear the case of Zhou Hong-xu (周泓旭) today for attempting to develop a spy network in Taiwan and thus violating the National Security Act.

Zhou is accused of bribing a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official for classified information and attempting to develop a spy network.

Before entering the courthouse, Zhou told the media that the official he is accused of bribing was not actually a Ministry official but a junior intelligence officer in the military and that he hopes for an open hearing, reported CNA. Zhou called the incident a “farce.”

Zhou, now 31-years-old, first came to Taiwan to receive an MBA at National Chengchi University and then began to work in Taiwan in 2016.

The Supreme Court also called New Party (新黨) spokesperson Wang Ping-chung (王炳忠) to testify in court. Before entering the court room Wang said that he was there to provide a testimonial and said, “Zhou Hong-xu did not recruit me to develop any organization.”

Wang is also tied up in another case involving members of the pro-unification New Party who are suspected of colliding with Zhou in establishing spy networks for China in Taiwan.

Zhou has been detained since March 10, 2017. The Taipei District Court first gave Zhou a 14-month-sentence on Sept. 15, 2017 for violating the National Security Act.



Wang Ping-chung (center) enters the Supreme Court. (CNA image)