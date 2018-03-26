  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/26 12:21
Miami (ss) 000 020 100—3 8 0
New York Mets 010 021 00x—4 9 2

Cloyd, Rucinski (1), Buckelew (3), and Wallach, Hoo, Hernandez; Matz, Taylor (5), Smith (7), Secrest (9), and Plawecki, Moore. W_Taylor 1-0. L_Cloyd 0-2. Sv_Secrest. HRs_Mahan; Cespedes, Bruce.

___

Atlanta 000 000 003—3 5 0
Detroit 060 110 20x—10 17 0

Foltynewicz, Carle (3), Winkler (5), Blair (7), Pfeifer (8), and Suzuki, Marlette; Fulmer, Stumpf (8), Wilson (9), and Hicks, Sthormes. W_Fulmer 1-1. L_Foltynewicz 2-1. HRs_Cabrera, Iglesias.

___

Baltimore 000 020 031—6 11 1
Philadelphia 010 000 211—5 11 0

Cortes Jr., Castro (4), Brach (7), Bleier (8), Long (9), and Sisco; Pivetta, Lively (4), Casimiro (8), Milner (8), Beato (8), Curtis (8), Windle (9), and Alfaro, McBride. W_Brach 1-0. L_Casimiro 1-1. Sv_Long. HRs_Hoskins, Franco.

___

Boston 120 300 000—6 10 0
Minnesota 100 000 000—1 3 0

Price, Poyner (4), Kimbrel (5), Barnes (6), Jimenez (7), and Vazquez; Gibson, Lombana (3), Rodney (4), Duke (5), Reed (6), Ramirez (7), Harper (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Price 3-0. L_Gibson 1-2. Sv_Jimenez. HRs_Betts (2), Benintendi; Dozier.

___

Houston 000 204 000—6 9 0
Miami (ss) 100 010 000—2 9 0

Keuchel, Peacock (6), Devenski (7), McHugh (8), and McCann; Despaigne, Tazawa (5), Turner (6), Steckenrider (8), Guerra (9), and Telis, Holaday. W_Keuchel 2-0. L_Turner 1-1. HRs_Correa, Gonzalez, McCann; Harrison.

___

New York Yankees 000 000 001—1 4 0
Tampa Bay 104 141 00x—11 16 1

Keller, Lail (3), Rosa (4), Lane (6), Espinal (7), Schwaab (8), and Romine, Saez; Kittredge, Yarbrough (3), Chirinos (6), Venters (8), Alvarado (9), and Ramos. W_Kittredge 3-1. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Gray, Gomez, Lowe, Hechavarria, Palacios, Robertson.

___

St. Louis 100 001 000—2 5 0
Washington 000 020 11x—4 6 0

Hicks, Brebbia (10), Helsley (12), Tuivailala (13), and Molina, Pena; Strasburg, Collins (6), Romero (7), Madson (8), Gott (9), and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Romero 4-1. L_Helsley 1-1. Sv_Gott. HRs_Dominguez, Adams, Taylor.

___

Pittsburgh 104 000 020—7 10 0
Toronto 010 001 200—4 11 0

Musgrove, Siegrist (13), Crick (10), McKinney (10), Smoker (11), Hartlieb (12), and Cervelli, Diaz; Estrada, Axford (3), Clippard (5), Mayza (6), Santos (7), Girodo (8), Fisk (9), and Maile, Cantwell. W_Musgrove 1-1. L_Estrada 1-2. Sv_Hartlieb. HRs_Cervelli, Osuna; Pearce.

___

Chicago Cubs 100 000 004—5 11 1
Kansas City 000 001 002—3 4 0

Hendricks, Bass (5), Rosario (10), Minch (12), Stinnett (13), and Contreras, Higgins; Kennedy, Smith (6), Flynn (8), Boyer (9), Lenik (9), and Perez, Dini. W_Minch 1-0. L_Boyer 0-1. HRs_Rice, Martin.

___

Cincinnati 001 100 011—4 8 0
Cleveland 201 100 20x—6 11 0

Castillo, Weiss (6), Brice (6), Kiekhefer (8), and Barnhart, Stephenson; Tomlin, Miller (7), Allen (8), McAllister (9), Olson (9), and Gomes, Murphy. W_Tomlin 3-1. L_Castillo 0-3. Sv_Olson. HRs_Cruz; Benson, Zimmer.

___

Milwaukee 000 001 000—1 4 1
Chicago White Sox 033 402 04x—16 19 0

Ramirez, Uhen (2), Williams (3), Liz (3), Barnes (4), Hoover (5), Drake (6), Jeffress (7), Davis (8), Archer (8), and Bandy, Bethancourt; Volstad, Infante (4), Adams (5), Burr (9), and Zavala, Gonzalez. W_Volstad 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Franklin; Flete, Alvarez, Zavala.

___

Seattle 022 001 042—11 13 2
San Diego 100 021 003—7 11 0

Paxton, Pazos (6), Morin (6), Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Gerber (9), Kuzminsky (9), and Zunino, Gosewisch; Lamet, Aro (2), Hand (4), Yates (5), Young (6), Miller (7), Colletti (8), Megill (9), and Hedges, Ellis, Nieto. W_Paxton 1-0. L_Lamet 0-2. Sv_Kuzminsky. HRs_Cruz; Ellis, Lopez.

___

San Francisco 003 100 010—5 7 0
Oakland 001 000 000—1 6 2

Cueto, Osich (6), Law (7), Johnson (9), and Posey, Sanchez; Gossett, Petit (4), Coulombe (6), Hendriks (7), Alcantara (8), Castro (9), and Lucroy, Maxwell. W_Cueto 1-1. L_Gossett 0-1. HRs_Sandoval.

___

Arizona 400 010 102—8 17 1
Colorado 000 000 003—3 3 1

Clarke, Speier (6), Lopez (7), Taylor (8), Poche (9), and Rosario, Jones; Almonte, Jensen (2), McGough (4), Broyles (6), Vasto (7), Johnson (8), Farris (9), and Murphy. W_Clarke 1-0. L_Almonte 1-3. HRs_Descalso, Ahmed; Valaika.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 020 200—4 8 0
Los Angeles Angels 010 100 000—2 6 0

Maeda, Chargois (6), Alexander (7), Jansen (8), Fields (9), and Grandal, Barnes; Bridwell, Pena (4), Johnson (5), Ramirez (6), Morales (7), Hofacket (9), and Maldonado, Briceno. W_Chargois 4-0. L_Morales 0-2. Sv_Fields. HRs_Taylor, Puig; Trout, Cozart.

___