27 reported missing in Russian mall fire that killed 37

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government says 27 people are now considered missing after a shopping mall fire in a Siberian city that killed 37 people.

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo was still raging early Monday. State news agency Tass quoted an emergency official as saying the floors were at risk of collapse.

Tass cited the Russian Emergencies Ministry as saying the earlier report of 64 missing included the 37 victims whose bodies had been recovered but not yet identified.

Tass said the fire started on the top floor but the cause wasn't immediately known. A criminal investigation was begun.

The shopping mall, which opened in 2013, has a cinema, petting zoo, children's center and bowling, Tass reported.