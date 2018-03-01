Reformed Taiwan gang member becomes wood carving master

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former convict You Jung-ching (尤榮慶) overcame a dark past through the solace of traditional Chinese wood carving.

Originally from Liukuei Township in Kaohsiung (高雄六龜), You left home after completing middle school to join a gang in Taipei. You was quickly assimilated into the gang and became a high-level gangster. He also quickly went to prison for possession of a loaded firearm and assault charges.

Not long after being released from prison around 10 years ago, You abruptly thought of his aging father one night and immediately decided to return to Kaohsiung to care for him.



Driftwood sculpture (Image from You Jung-ching)



Unable to fall back on his previous line of work for money, You then took a job with the Ministry of Forestry transporting driftwood, and it was during this time that You first absentmindedly began to mess around with the wood, that his interest in carving took root.

You taught himself the art of traditional wooden carving and unearthed a gift in the delicate art of carving. His layered carving technique has evolved over time. His carvings are elegant and complex. Each design distinctly enhances the the driftwood’s quality of airiness.

Unfortunately, You’s father passed away two years ago. Despite the occasional prodding from old friends to rejoin the gang, You decided to settle down close to family members in Liukuei, he told LTN.

Now a famous member of Taiwan’s artist community, You has even been awarded a patent from the Ministry of Economics for his unique interpretation of the art form.



Patent certificate (Image from You Jung-ching)