Man found dead in a pool of blood at McDonald's in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A dead man was found bleeding profusely late last night (March 25) at a McDonald's in southern Taiwan's Tainan City.

At 12:30 a.m. this morning, a user of PTT who had planned to get a midnight snack at a McDonald's in Taiwan City's East District near National Cheng Kong University found the lights of restaurant dimly lit and a large number of police gathered inside. China Times then reported at 5:18 a.m. that an unemployed 46-year-old man surnamed Chiu (邱) was found in the bathroom of the McDonald's with a pool of his own blood and a syringe also found at the scene.

The man's wife confirmed to authorities his identity and said that he had been suffering a condition for two years which caused him to easily bleed, but he had been reluctant to seek medical treatment.

On the afternoon of March 25, Chiu went out on his own and he did not tell his family members where he was headed. They did not hear from again or know of his whereabouts until police later that evening notified them that his body was discovered at the fast food restaurant.

Chiu's body had apparently been in a bathroom toilet stall for quite some time until at 11 p.m. a customer noticed blood oozing from behind the door of the stall. The customer notified a staff member, who then peered over the stall and saw how grave the situation was and called authorities.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Chiu's body still seated on the bathroom toilet with blood on his face and a syringe lying nearby. His head had tilted onto the door, making it very difficult to open from the outside.

After firefighters were able to finally open the door, they found that Chiu was not showing any vital signs and so they decided to cordon off the area to begin a preliminary investigation. Customers started to leave as they noticed the police and firefighters gathering inside and the 24-hour chain was forced to close until 7 a.m.

The cause of Chiu's death is unknown and it has yet to be determined if the discarded syringe was a factor in his death. His body has been sent to a funeral home and the case has been passed onto the prosecutor's office for further investigation.



Scene outside McDonald's last night. (PTT image)