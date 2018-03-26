All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 75 51 20 4 106 272 213 x-Boston 73 46 17 10 102 243 188 Toronto 75 45 23 7 97 255 213 Florida 73 38 28 7 83 223 224 Montreal 76 27 37 12 66 192 243 Detroit 75 27 37 11 65 192 233 Ottawa 74 26 37 11 63 203 262 Buffalo 75 23 40 12 58 174 248 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 75 44 24 7 95 236 221 Pittsburgh 76 43 27 6 92 251 233 Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208 Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228 New Jersey 75 39 28 8 86 225 225 Carolina 75 33 31 11 77 208 239 N.Y. Rangers 75 33 34 8 74 219 241 N.Y. Islanders 75 31 34 10 72 242 273 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 74 48 16 10 106 239 187 Winnipeg 74 45 19 10 100 245 192 Minnesota 74 42 24 8 92 231 211 Colorado 75 41 26 8 90 239 218 St. Louis 75 42 28 5 89 209 196 Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208 Chicago 76 31 36 9 71 214 234 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 75 47 21 7 101 250 204 San Jose 75 43 23 9 95 232 203 Anaheim 75 38 24 13 89 212 200 Los Angeles 76 41 28 7 89 221 190 Calgary 76 35 31 10 80 205 231 Edmonton 75 34 36 5 73 217 238 Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247 Arizona 75 25 39 11 61 186 241

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Colorado 2, Vegas 1, SO

San Jose 5, Calgary 1

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 4, Detroit 3

Florida 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6, Montreal 4

Carolina 5, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 2, Columbus 1

Minnesota 4, Nashville 1

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.