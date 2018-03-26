Burke, Lee lead Knicks to 101-97 victory over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trey Burke scored 19 points in his first start in exactly three years, leading eight players in double figures as the New York Knicks defeated the wavering Washington Wizards 101-97 on Sunday night.

Courtney Lee added eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to send the Wizards to a third straight loss.

It's the second three-game skid of the season for Washington and both have come in the latter portion of a 26-game stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall, who underwent surgery on his left knee in late January. Wall returned to full-contact practice on Saturday.

Bradley Beal scored 14 points, but shot just 5 of 17 for Washington, which led only once after the early stages of the second quarter. Otto Porter Jr. added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards remained in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but lost for the eighth time in their last 12 games.

Enes Kanter had 11 points and 10 rebounds for New York, which won for the third time in five games after losing 18 of 19 in a stretch that dropped the Knicks out of realistic playoff contention.

Washington trailed by as many as 12, but cut the deficit to two in the third quarter and one in the fourth before Beal's 3-pointer from the right elbow off Porter's feed tied it at 88 with 4:25 to play. Later, Beal fed Markieff Morris for a leaner that gave Washington a 95-94 lead with 1:08 remaining.

Burke responded by hitting a tough runner in the lane, absorbing Oubre's foul and converting a three-point play to make it 97-95. A couple possessions later, Lee hit a pair of free throws to make it 100-97 with 5.4 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Burke paired with G Frank Ntilikina in coach Jeff Hornacek's starting backcourt, his first start with New York after being a reserve for Washington last season. Burke's last NBA start came on March 25, 2015, in his second of three seasons with Utah. ... F Damyean Dotson (foot) and G Kyle O'Quinn (hip) were out, but F Lance Thomas returned from a personal absence.

Wizards: Wall (left knee surgery) showed no ill effects Sunday after participating in his first full-contact practice on Saturday, coach Scott Brooks said. Brooks still hasn't given a timetable for Wall's return. ... Washington is 15-11 during Wall's 26-game absence. ... The Wizards honored members of the 1977-78 Washington Bullets NBA championship team at halftime.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Continue their road trip Monday in Charlotte.

Wizards: Finish a three-game homestand Tuesday against San Antonio.