Williams scores 26, Clippers beat Raptors 117-106

TORONTO (AP) — Lou Williams scored 26 points against his former team, Tobias Harris had 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame an 18-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 117-106 on Sunday night.

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Milos Teodosic had 15 as the Clippers boosted their playoff hopes by winning for the second time in seven games and snapping a three-game losing streak north of the border.

Austin Rivers scored 11 points and D'Andre Jordan had 14 rebounds to help the Clippers wrap up a four-game road trip on a winning note. Los Angeles went 2-2 on the trip, and has won 13 of 20 on the road.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who dropped to 30-7 at home, the best mark in the NBA.

It was a tough night for Toronto All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. DeRozan scored 11 points, making three of 12 field goal attempts. Lowry had 11 points and eight assists, shooting 4 for 9.

Fred VanVleet scored 16 points, Pascal Siakam had 15, and Serge Ibaka 12.

Harrell and Williams each scored six points as the Clippers used a 16-2 run at the start of the fourth quarter to turn an 80-80 tie into a 14-point edge with 8:43 remaining.

Toronto rallied, cutting it to 105-100 on Ibaka's 3 with 2:58 to go. After a Clippers timeout, Williams converted a three-point play, the first in a personal seven-point run to give the Clippers a 112-103 lead with 1:29 left.

Valanciunas scored 12 of Toronto's first 14 points and the Raptors led 27-9 after Ibaka's 3 at 5:49 of the first. Los Angeles closed the quarter with a 19-8 run, cutting it to 35-28 after one. Toronto shot 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the first.

VanVleet scored eight points in the second and Toronto led 60-53 at halftime.

Los Angeles took its first lead of the game, 66-64, on a 3 by Austin Rivers at 7:23 of the third. The Clippers led 72-66 with 4:36 left in the third, but Miles scored six points as Toronto battled back to tie it at 80 heading to the fourth.

Clippers: Harris scored 13 points in the first quarter. ... Los Angeles had lost seven of its past eight visits to Canada. The Clippers had not won in Toronto since Jan. 25, 2014.

Raptors: C.J. Miles after missing the previous two games because of an illness. He finished with 11 points. ... Lowry celebrated his 32nd birthday.

Clippers: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday. Los Angeles has won nine of the past 12 meetings.

Raptors: Host Denver on Tuesday. Toronto lost 128-111 when the teams met in Colorado last Nov. 1.

