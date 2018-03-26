  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/26 08:27
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 54 20 .730
x-Boston 50 23 .685
x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 11
New York 27 47 .365 27
Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 33 .548
Miami 39 35 .527
Charlotte 33 41 .446
Orlando 22 51 .301 18
Atlanta 21 52 .288 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 44 29 .603
x-Indiana 43 31 .581
Milwaukee 39 34 .534 5
Detroit 33 40 .452 11
Chicago 24 49 .329 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 59 14 .808
San Antonio 43 31 .581 16½
New Orleans 43 31 .581 16½
Dallas 22 51 .301 37
Memphis 19 54 .260 40
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 44 28 .611
Oklahoma City 44 30 .595 1
Minnesota 42 32 .568 3
Utah 41 32 .562
Denver 40 33 .548
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 18 .750
L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 15½
L.A. Lakers 32 40 .444 22
Sacramento 24 50 .324 31
Phoenix 19 55 .257 36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 120, Minnesota 108

Detroit 117, Chicago 95

Orlando 105, Phoenix 99

Houston 114, New Orleans 91

L.A. Lakers 100, Memphis 93

Charlotte 102, Dallas 98

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 106, San Antonio 103

Indiana 113, Miami 107, OT

Boston 104, Sacramento 93

L.A. Clippers 117, Toronto 106

New York 101, Washington 97

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.