|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|54
|20
|.730
|—
|x-Boston
|50
|23
|.685
|3½
|x-Philadelphia
|42
|30
|.583
|11
|New York
|27
|47
|.365
|27
|Brooklyn
|23
|51
|.311
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Miami
|39
|35
|.527
|1½
|Charlotte
|33
|41
|.446
|7½
|Orlando
|22
|51
|.301
|18
|Atlanta
|21
|52
|.288
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|x-Indiana
|43
|31
|.581
|1½
|Milwaukee
|39
|34
|.534
|5
|Detroit
|33
|40
|.452
|11
|Chicago
|24
|49
|.329
|20
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|59
|14
|.808
|—
|San Antonio
|43
|31
|.581
|16½
|New Orleans
|43
|31
|.581
|16½
|Dallas
|22
|51
|.301
|37
|Memphis
|19
|54
|.260
|40
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|Oklahoma City
|44
|30
|.595
|1
|Minnesota
|42
|32
|.568
|3
|Utah
|41
|32
|.562
|3½
|Denver
|40
|33
|.548
|4½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|54
|18
|.750
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|34
|.534
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|40
|.444
|22
|Sacramento
|24
|50
|.324
|31
|Phoenix
|19
|55
|.257
|36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 120, Minnesota 108
Detroit 117, Chicago 95
Orlando 105, Phoenix 99
Houston 114, New Orleans 91
L.A. Lakers 100, Memphis 93
Charlotte 102, Dallas 98
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114
Milwaukee 106, San Antonio 103
Indiana 113, Miami 107, OT
Boston 104, Sacramento 93
L.A. Clippers 117, Toronto 106
New York 101, Washington 97
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.