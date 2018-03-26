Steve Kerr rules out Stephen Curry for playoffs' first round

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry will not return for the first round of the playoffs next month because of a sprained left knee.

Coach Steve Kerr on Sunday ruled out the two-time MVP for the best-of-seven first round in the Western Conference playoffs. The Warriors are expected to be the No. 2 seed.

An MRI exam Saturday showed a Grade 2 sprain of his medial collateral ligament and the team said Curry would be re-evaluated in three weeks — that would be April 14 and a possible Game 1 of the playoffs for Golden State.

The two-time MVP had returned from a six-game absence after his latest right ankle injury Friday night only to injure his left knee. In the third quarter of a victory against Atlanta, center JaVale McGee fell into him. Curry hobbled off the court grimacing, sat on the bench and put his head down.

