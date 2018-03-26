Sunday's Major League Linescore

|Miami (ss)
|000
|020
|100—3
|8
|0
|New York Mets
|010
|021
|00x—4
|9
|2
Cloyd, Rucinski (1), Buckelew (3), and Wallach, Hoo, Hernandez; Matz, Taylor (5), Smith (7), Secrest (9), and Plawecki, Moore. W_Taylor 1-0. L_Cloyd 0-2. Sv_Secrest. HRs_Mahan; Cespedes, Bruce.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|003—3
|5
|0
|Detroit
|060
|110
|20x—10
|17
|0
Foltynewicz, Carle (3), Winkler (5), Blair (7), Pfeifer (8), and Suzuki, Marlette; Fulmer, Stumpf (8), Wilson (9), and Hicks, Sthormes. W_Fulmer 1-1. L_Foltynewicz 2-1. HRs_Cabrera, Iglesias.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|031—6
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|211—5
|11
|0
Cortes Jr., Castro (4), Brach (7), Bleier (8), Long (9), and Sisco; Pivetta, Lively (4), Casimiro (8), Milner (8), Beato (8), Curtis (8), Windle (9), and Alfaro, McBride. W_Brach 1-0. L_Casimiro 1-1. Sv_Long. HRs_Hoskins, Franco.
___
|Boston
|120
|300
|000—6
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Price, Poyner (4), Kimbrel (5), Barnes (6), Jimenez (7), and Vazquez; Gibson, Lombana (3), Rodney (4), Duke (5), Reed (6), Ramirez (7), Harper (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Price 3-0. L_Gibson 1-2. Sv_Jimenez. HRs_Betts (2), Benintendi; Dozier.
___
|Houston
|000
|204
|000—6
|9
|0
|Miami (ss)
|100
|010
|000—2
|9
|0
Keuchel, Peacock (6), Devenski (7), McHugh (8), and McCann; Despaigne, Tazawa (5), Turner (6), Steckenrider (8), Guerra (9), and Telis, Holaday. W_Keuchel 2-0. L_Turner 1-1. HRs_Correa, Gonzalez, McCann; Harrison.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|104
|141
|00x—11
|16
|1
Keller, Lail (3), Rosa (4), Lane (6), Espinal (7), Schwaab (8), and Romine, Saez; Kittredge, Yarbrough (3), Chirinos (6), Venters (8), Alvarado (9), and Ramos. W_Kittredge 3-1. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Gray, Gomez, Lowe, Hechavarria, Palacios, Robertson.
___
|St. Louis
|100
|001
|000—2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|020
|11x—4
|6
|0
Hicks, Brebbia (10), Helsley (12), Tuivailala (13), and Molina, Pena; Strasburg, Collins (6), Romero (7), Madson (8), Gott (9), and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Romero 4-1. L_Helsley 1-1. Sv_Gott. HRs_Dominguez, Adams, Taylor.
___
|Pittsburgh
|104
|000
|020—7
|10
|0
|Toronto
|010
|001
|200—4
|11
|0
Musgrove, Siegrist (13), Crick (10), McKinney (10), Smoker (11), Hartlieb (12), and Cervelli, Diaz; Estrada, Axford (3), Clippard (5), Mayza (6), Santos (7), Girodo (8), Fisk (9), and Maile, Cantwell. W_Musgrove 1-1. L_Estrada 1-2. Sv_Hartlieb. HRs_Cervelli, Osuna; Pearce.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|100
|000
|004—5
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|002—3
|4
|0
Hendricks, Bass (5), Rosario (10), Minch (12), Stinnett (13), and Contreras, Higgins; Kennedy, Smith (6), Flynn (8), Boyer (9), Lenik (9), and Perez, Dini. W_Minch 1-0. L_Boyer 0-1. HRs_Rice, Martin.
___
|Cincinnati
|001
|100
|011—4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|201
|100
|20x—6
|11
|0
Castillo, Weiss (6), Brice (6), Kiekhefer (8), and Barnhart, Stephenson; Tomlin, Miller (7), Allen (8), McAllister (9), Olson (9), and Gomes, Murphy. W_Tomlin 3-1. L_Castillo 0-3. Sv_Olson. HRs_Cruz; Benson, Zimmer.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|033
|402
|04x—16
|19
|0
Ramirez, Uhen (2), Williams (3), Liz (3), Barnes (4), Hoover (5), Drake (6), Jeffress (7), Davis (8), Archer (8), and Bandy, Bethancourt; Volstad, Infante (4), Adams (5), Burr (9), and Zavala, Gonzalez. W_Volstad 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Franklin; Flete, Alvarez, Zavala.
___
|Seattle
|022
|001
|042—11
|13
|2
|San Diego
|100
|021
|003—7
|11
|0
Paxton, Pazos (6), Morin (6), Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Gerber (9), Kuzminsky (9), and Zunino, Gosewisch; Lamet, Aro (2), Hand (4), Yates (5), Young (6), Miller (7), Colletti (8), Megill (9), and Hedges, Ellis, Nieto. W_Paxton 1-0. L_Lamet 0-2. Sv_Kuzminsky. HRs_Cruz; Ellis, Lopez.
___