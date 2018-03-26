|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|54
|19
|.740
|—
|x-Boston
|49
|23
|.681
|4½
|Philadelphia
|42
|30
|.583
|11½
|New York
|26
|47
|.356
|28
|Brooklyn
|23
|51
|.311
|31½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Miami
|39
|34
|.534
|1½
|Charlotte
|33
|41
|.446
|8
|Orlando
|22
|51
|.301
|18½
|Atlanta
|21
|52
|.288
|19½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|Indiana
|42
|31
|.575
|2
|Milwaukee
|38
|34
|.528
|5½
|Detroit
|33
|40
|.452
|11
|Chicago
|24
|49
|.329
|20
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|59
|14
|.808
|—
|San Antonio
|43
|30
|.589
|16
|New Orleans
|43
|31
|.581
|16½
|Dallas
|22
|51
|.301
|37
|Memphis
|19
|54
|.260
|40
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|Oklahoma City
|44
|30
|.595
|1
|Minnesota
|42
|32
|.568
|3
|Utah
|41
|32
|.562
|3½
|Denver
|40
|33
|.548
|4½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|54
|18
|.750
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|34
|.528
|16
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|40
|.444
|22
|Sacramento
|24
|49
|.329
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|55
|.257
|36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 120, Minnesota 108
Detroit 117, Chicago 95
Orlando 105, Phoenix 99
Houston 114, New Orleans 91
L.A. Lakers 100, Memphis 93
Charlotte 102, Dallas 98
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.