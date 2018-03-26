  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/26 03:25
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 54 19 .740
x-Boston 49 23 .681
Philadelphia 42 30 .583 11½
New York 26 47 .356 28
Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 32 .556
Miami 39 34 .534
Charlotte 33 41 .446 8
Orlando 22 51 .301 18½
Atlanta 21 52 .288 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 44 29 .603
Indiana 42 31 .575 2
Milwaukee 38 34 .528
Detroit 33 40 .452 11
Chicago 24 49 .329 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 59 14 .808
San Antonio 43 30 .589 16
New Orleans 43 31 .581 16½
Dallas 22 51 .301 37
Memphis 19 54 .260 40
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 44 28 .611
Oklahoma City 44 30 .595 1
Minnesota 42 32 .568 3
Utah 41 32 .562
Denver 40 33 .548
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 18 .750
L.A. Clippers 38 34 .528 16
L.A. Lakers 32 40 .444 22
Sacramento 24 49 .329 30½
Phoenix 19 55 .257 36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 120, Minnesota 108

Detroit 117, Chicago 95

Orlando 105, Phoenix 99

Houston 114, New Orleans 91

L.A. Lakers 100, Memphis 93

Charlotte 102, Dallas 98

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.