Sierra Leone opposition warns against delaying vote

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — The opposition presidential candidate in Sierra Leone says his party will not accept delaying the runoff vote set for Tuesday.

In a press conference televised live on Sunday, Julius Maada Bio accused President Ernest Bai Koroma of "pushing us to the point of chaos in the country."

Tensions have been escalating since the March 12 vote, when neither the ruling party candidate nor the leading opposition candidate won outright.

Bio is accusing the ruling All Peoples Congress of trying to postpone the election after the High Court granted an interim injunction Saturday. A ruling party member went to court alleging electoral irregularities in the first round.

There was no immediate response Sunday to his remarks.

The opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party has not held the presidency since 2007.