The Latest: Warner says it's time to re-examine gun votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the "March for Our Lives" rallies for tougher gun laws (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia says he believes that the student-led rallies for stricter gun laws will make a difference as Congress weighs its response to recent school shootings.

Warner is also indicating he's had a change of heart after previously voting against a ban on certain high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic weapons.

Warner says in response to those votes that "I think it's time to change our positions and re-examine them."

Speaking Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation," Warner says he's always been in favor of universal background checks for gun purchases. He adds that it's time to have a legitimate debate about restrictions on gun magazines and assault weapons.

He says the basic notion is that these "militarized weapons need to be off our streets."

___

12:30 a.m.

They came from a place of heartbreak to claim their spot in history: Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and supporters, rallying across the United States for tougher laws to fight gun violence.

The "March for Our Lives" events on Saturday drew massive crowds in cities across the country, marking the largest youth-led protests since the Vietnam War era.

In Washington, D.C., New York City, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities, demonstrators heard from student survivors of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Survivor David Hogg told attendees at the Washington march that the effort wouldn't stop at the close of the rally, but would be carried on to every election in every state to vote out those who stand in the way of gun control policy.