Portraits of Egypt's leader fill iconic Cairo Square

CAIRO (AP) — Seven years ago, Cairo's Tahrir Square was filled with tens of thousands of Egyptians demanding change. Now it is plastered with portraits of the president, vowing continuity.

Almost all traces of the popular revolt that overthrew Hosni Mubarak in 2011 are now gone. Instead there are banners and posters — dozens of them — showing a beaming Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the general-turned-president who's running for re-election this week in a vote widely dismissed as a farce.

The election, which begins Monday, nearly ended up as a one-man referendum, after all serious challengers were arrested or pressured into withdrawing. The only other candidate to make the ballot, Moussa Mustafa Moussa, is a little-known politician who supports el-Sissi and has made almost no effort to campaign against him.