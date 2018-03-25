Portraits of Egypt's leader fill iconic Cairo Square

FILE - In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, election banners for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, hang in Tahrir Square, which was th
FILE -- In this Feb. 10, 2011 file photo, a flag is waved by anti-government protesters as they demonstrate in Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo, Egypt.
In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 photo, banners showing Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, hang in Tahrir Square, which was the focal point of
In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 photo, a poster showing Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, is displayed in Tahrir Square, which was the focal
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2011 file photo, young Egyptians take photographs of themselves standing in front of newly-painted murals on a street leading
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2011 file photo, an anti-government protester holds a banner as more than a quarter-million people flooded into the heart of Ca
FILE - In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, an election banner for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, hangs in Tahrir Square, which was
CAIRO (AP) — Seven years ago, Cairo's Tahrir Square was filled with tens of thousands of Egyptians demanding change. Now it is plastered with portraits of the president, vowing continuity.
Almost all traces of the popular revolt that overthrew Hosni Mubarak in 2011 are now gone. Instead there are banners and posters — dozens of them — showing a beaming Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the general-turned-president who's running for re-election this week in a vote widely dismissed as a farce.
The election, which begins Monday, nearly ended up as a one-man referendum, after all serious challengers were arrested or pressured into withdrawing. The only other candidate to make the ballot, Moussa Mustafa Moussa, is a little-known politician who supports el-Sissi and has made almost no effort to campaign against him.