An enchanted visit to Lover's Lake and Dawulun Fort in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--As the weather on Saturday (Mar. 24) was perfect, I couldn’t resist the notion of heading out and flinging myself into the arms of Mother Nature. I visited Lover's Lake (情人湖) and Dawulun Fort (大武崙砲台), a national historical site, in Taiwan’s northern port city of Keelung. For people living in the Taipei–Keelung metropolitan area who want to have a one-day outing and get moderate exercise, Lover's Lake and Dawulun Fort, perched on top of a mountain range bordering the west coast of Keelung Harbor, is definitely a place they should not miss.

I parked my car on the Waimushan (外木山）coast near the Dawulun Beach (大武崙海灘）and started hiking to the mountain lake via the Hai Xing trail (海興步道）, which is a 1km trail connecting the coast and Lover’s Lake. The heavily shaded trail is said to be an ancient route that local fishermen used to transport the fish they caught to markets in downtown Keelung. It’s a nice hike up the mountain because of shade and the balmy weather.

The Hai Xing trail

When reaching the ridge, I took a left at the intersection because I wanted to visit Dawulun Fort first, which is located on the top of the higher Mount Dawulun to the northeast of the lake. After walking down the trail for a couple of minutes, I came across the entrance of the trail from the lake to the national historical monument. The trail is actually a long flight of steep, winding concrete steps. A lookout platform halfway up the stairs affords beautiful views of Dawulun Beach and the vast sea below.

The fort consists of magnificent relics from the Qing Dynasty and the Japanese Rule of Taiwan. The fort used to be a very important military base to safeguard the west side of Keelung Harbor. During the first Opium War in 1840 and Sino-French War in 1994, the court of Qing Dynasty sent military forces to guard the place.

The ruins consist of trenches, water reservoirs, ammunition warehouses, observatories and a restroom. Walking around the fort and looking at the mottled stone walls and mossy arched windows, I felt a strong emotional connection to the past, imagining what the life was like when the soldiers were stationed here.

After leaving the fort, I took the same stairs down and went left. After a few minutes, I reached Lover's Lake, which is a natural mountain lake fed by six streamlets in the mountain, and began to walk around the lake. After walking a couple of hundred meters, I came to the point where I must choose between the 1,600-meter Surrounding Mountain Footpath (環山步道) or the 1,400-meter Surrounding Lake Footpath (環湖步道). I chose the former. But as both paths are short, visitors are strongly encouraged to pick one at will and then hike the other after finishing the first one.

The round-the-mountain trail is a gravel path with a part of it running along the northern edge of the mountain, where there are a couple of cliffs, giving good views of the coast, Dawulun Beach, and the sea below. Towards the end of the round-the-mountain trail, visitors should be able to see an observatory tower, which is shaped like a castle.

I completed the hike in about three hours, including resting and taking photos, which I did much at the fort.

If you go by public transportation, take any bus from Taipei to Jinshan operated by Keelung Bus (基隆客運) or Kuo-Kuang (國光客運) , get off at the Lover’s Lake stop, and walk for about 20 minutes to reach the lake. Visitors can also take a train to Keelung and then take Keelung City Bus No. 509 near the train station to the front entrance of Lover’s Lake Park, which is the final stop of the bus.