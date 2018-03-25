Taiwan’s Golden Pin Design Award 2018 opens international call for entries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Golden Pin Design Award 2018 call for entries is now open. For the first time, the annual competition is open to companies from anywhere in the world, with deadline for entries on June 28. Early bird entrants can benefit from a discounted registration fee before April 30.

This is the 38th year of the Golden Pin Design Award. Over the past 37 years, the award has built a reputation as the authority on design in the Chinese-speaking world, only opening to international entrants in 2014. The award specializes in huaren design — design for and within the Chinese-speaking community.

The global huaren community is the world’s largest diaspora and has around 1.2 billion people, who account for 16 percent of the world’s population and speak Chinese as their first language, according to Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, 2012. The Golden Pin Design Award offers a chance for international companies to share their great designs with the huaren community, both in the Greater China region and worldwide.

What’s new in 2018?

Previously, entrants needed to be a registered company in a Chinese-speaking country or region in order to participate. This year, the Golden Pin Design Award encourages more international companies to take part by opening the annual competition to companies from anywhere in the world. Between 2014 and 2017, the number of participating countries and regions rose from from 8 to a total of 14.

Last year saw winning entries from OCULUS GmbH (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Sha Design (USA), LAANK (Singapore), Art-Zoo (Singapore), and Hirota Glass Company (Japan).

Integration design

This year, the Golden Pin Design Award introduces a new category — Integration design. The reason for this new category is the award committee’s observation of a growing trend in design that integrates multiple disciplines. Integration design includes design practices related to Professional curation, Ambient experience, Service design, Social design, Non-profit design, Urban planning, Solution design, and others.

Best Design winner from 2017, ‘UPTO 3742 | TOP OF THE RIDGE’ is representative of the new Integration design category, which is a Samsung virtual reality exhibition that transports visitors into the high mountains of Taiwan. Its creator, InFormat Design Curating, pushes the boundaries of design in curating experiential exhibitions.

Communication design

Golden Pin Design Award introduces another new category this year — Communication design, which was created by consolidating the established categories of Visual Communication design and Packaging design. Communication design encompasses design practices related to Corporate and brand identity, Publications, Packaging, Posters, Font design, Animation, Advertisement, Online and interface design, Applications, and others.

Follow this link to the official Golden Pin Design Award website for Registration Guidelines