New Zealand vs. England scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday on the fourth day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park:
|England, 1st Innings 58
|New Zealand, 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 233-4)
Jeet Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3
Tom Latham c Woakes b Broad 26
Kane Williamson lbw b Anderson 102
Ross Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20
Henry Nicholls not out 145
B.J. Watling c Bairstow b Broad 31
Colin de Grandhomme c Bairstow b Overton 29
Todd Astle b Broad 18
Tim Southeec and b Root 25
Neil Wagner not out 9
Extras (4b, 9lb, 6w) 19
TOTAL (for eight wickets decl.) 427
Overs: 141. Batting time: 605 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-92, 3-123, 4-206, 5-260, 6-309, 7-341, 8-413.
Did not bat: Trent Boult.
Bowling: James Anderson 29-10-87-3, Stuart Broad 34-9-78-3, Craig Overton 25-7-70-1 (1w), Chris Woakes 33-9-107-0 (5w), Moeen Ali 17-1-59-0, Joe Root 3-0-13-1.
|England, 2nd Innings
Alastair Cook c Watling b Boult 2
Mark Stoneman c Boult b Wagner 55
Joe Root c Watling b Boult 51
Dawid Malan not out 19
Ben Stokes not out 0
Extras (4b, 1lb) 5
TOTAL (for three wickets) 132
Overs: 46.5. Batting time: 202 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-94, 3-132.
Still to bat: Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Bowling: Trent Boult 13.5-6-24-2, Tim Southee 13-1-40-0, Colin de Grandhomme 10-1-31-0, Neil Wagner 10-2-32-1.
Toss: New Zealand.
Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.