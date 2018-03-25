New Zealand vs. England scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday on the fourth day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park:

England, 1st Innings 58 New Zealand, 1st Innings (Overnight: 233-4)

Jeet Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3

Tom Latham c Woakes b Broad 26

Kane Williamson lbw b Anderson 102

Ross Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20

Henry Nicholls not out 145

B.J. Watling c Bairstow b Broad 31

Colin de Grandhomme c Bairstow b Overton 29

Todd Astle b Broad 18

Tim Southeec and b Root 25

Neil Wagner not out 9

Extras (4b, 9lb, 6w) 19

TOTAL (for eight wickets decl.) 427

Overs: 141. Batting time: 605 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-92, 3-123, 4-206, 5-260, 6-309, 7-341, 8-413.

Did not bat: Trent Boult.

Bowling: James Anderson 29-10-87-3, Stuart Broad 34-9-78-3, Craig Overton 25-7-70-1 (1w), Chris Woakes 33-9-107-0 (5w), Moeen Ali 17-1-59-0, Joe Root 3-0-13-1.

England, 2nd Innings

Alastair Cook c Watling b Boult 2

Mark Stoneman c Boult b Wagner 55

Joe Root c Watling b Boult 51

Dawid Malan not out 19

Ben Stokes not out 0

Extras (4b, 1lb) 5

TOTAL (for three wickets) 132

Overs: 46.5. Batting time: 202 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-94, 3-132.

Still to bat: Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Bowling: Trent Boult 13.5-6-24-2, Tim Southee 13-1-40-0, Colin de Grandhomme 10-1-31-0, Neil Wagner 10-2-32-1.

Toss: New Zealand.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.