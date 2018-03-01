Taiwan chef’s pastry sculpture of Lü Bu takes the cake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gourmet cake designed by Jhai Yu-fan (翟宇凡) won the Professional Grand Prize at the San Diego Cake Show and Competition March 18.

Jhai’s intricately baked a cake as homage to Lü Bu, a Chinese god of war. Lü Bu is known for being a great warrior, sometimes referred to as the "General Who Pacifies the East," and is included in the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms."



(Image from San Diego Cake Show Facebook)

The artisan was determined to assemble to cake with intense attention to detail and told LTN that he must’ve sculpted 30 different heads for Lü Bu before doing so to his satisfaction. The majority of the cake was prepared in Taiwan and assembled in California.

Jhai is currently a 22-year-old sophomore at the Pingtung Science and Technology University.