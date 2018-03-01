Taiwan women's hockey team defeat Iceland for second place in world championship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese Taipei women's ice hockey team finished second in the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship Division II Group B this week.

The Taiwan team won four out of five matches in their division at the World Championship in Madrid, Spain, defeating Turkey, Romania, and New Zealand, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).



(Image from Chinese Taipei Ice Hockey website)

Chinese Taipei was defeated by Spain in a 6 to 1 in a battle for first place.



(Image from IIHF)

In a tense battle for second place, Chinese Taipei beats Iceland in a 4 to 2 showdown.



(Image from Chinese Taipei Ice Hockey website)

The Chinese Taipei women's team first formed in 2014 and already they have snagged an international victory. Taiwan fans in Madrid enthusiastically waved Taiwan flags during the games.