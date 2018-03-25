Taiwan's uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for January and February, 2018 announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Sunday the winning numbers for the January-February, 2018 uniform-invoice issue, with the NT$10 million special prize winning number being 21735266. Are you a lucky winner?
|
Special Prize
|
21735266
|
NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.
|
Grand Prize
|
91874254
|
NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.
|
First Prize
|
56065209, 05739340, 69001612
|
NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.
|
Second Prize
|
NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Third Prize
|
NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Fourth Prize
|
NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Fifth Prize
|
NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Sixth Prize
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Additional
|
591, 342
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.
|
Regulations for
|
For winners of the special, grand, first, second, third and fourth prize, a 20 percent withholding tax is levied on the prize.
In order to claim the prize money of this issue, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the winning uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any post office across the country between April 6, 2018 and July 5, 2018, the MOF said. NT$200 winners can also present their winning invoices to any of convenient stores around Taiwan, where they can either add the value to their payment cards or purchase merchandise of the equivalent value, but the value must not be less than NT$200 as no change will be given back.
The uniform-invoice lottery, better known as the Taiwan receipt lottery, is a form of state lottery managed by the MOF. The lottery, designed to boost tax revenues, was introduced on Jan. 1, 1951. The lottery has successfully encouraged locals to obtain receipts for every purchase made with businesses with a certain amount of monthly turnover. Foreign winners are also eligible to claim the prizes.