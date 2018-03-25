CAA: Number of budget airline passengers in Taiwan market expected to break 10 million mark in 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said that domestic and foreign budget airlines combined are expected to served more than 10 million passengers from the Taiwan market in 2018.

According to CAA statistics, 21 low-cost airlines operated in the Taiwan market last year, serving a total of 9,020,000 passengers, which accounted for 16.6% of the passenger volume of Taiwan’s international and cross-strait air routes.

Noting that budget airlines account for 30% to 50% of the airline markets in some neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, Japan and Korean, the CAA predicted that the number of budget airline passengers from Taiwan is very likely to break the 10 million mark by the end of this year

According to CAA statistics, Tigerair Taiwan, which is also Taiwan’s only domestic budget airline, is leading other international budget airlines with Taiwan operation with a market share of 23.81% in January, 2018, followed by Scoot, Vanilla Air, Peach Aviation, VietJet Air, and Air Busan, which have market shares of 11.82%, 8.53%, 7.82%, 6.7%, and 5.19%, respectively in the same month.