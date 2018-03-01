  1. Home
English footballer Tim Chow supports Taipei youth soccer camp

Following Chinese Taipei football team controversy, British footballer visits local youth football school

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/25 12:53

Tim Chow visits Andy Chen Football School. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — English-born Taiwanese footballer Tim Chow visited a popular youth soccer camp in Taipei’s DaJia Riverside Park on Saturday.

Chow observed one of Andy Chen Football School's camps (陳信安足球學校). While at the camp Chow practiced warm-ups and drills with the players.

Chow was impressed at the skill level of the U18 football camp players and encouraged them to communicate as much as possible while on the field, whether with words, sounds, or body language, reported CNA. He urged players to stay confident, in control, and trust that they will reach their goals.

Chow originally flew to Taipei to compete on the Chinese Taipei football team in the Asian Cup qualifying match March 27 against Singapore. At the last minute however, officials say that Chow did not report in time to the team last Tuesday and coach Gary White dismissed him, according to CNA.

Before returning to home, where Chow plays for the Scottish Premiership club Ross County, he made a point to visit the soccer camp.

Chow was upset to not be able to represent Taiwan in the upcoming match. “This was going to be my first time to suit up to represent Taiwan at the home ground, and I was very excited and expecting a good result,” Chow said, “These complications have made me feel helpless and quite disappointed.”

 

 

 
