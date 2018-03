Miami Open Results

Saturday At The Tennis Center at Crandon Park Key Biscayne, Fla. Purse: Men, $8.9 million (Masters 1000); Women, $7.97 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 7-5.

Borna Coric (29), Croatia, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

David Ferrer (28), Spain, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Tomas Berdych (10), Czech Republic, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Kyle Edmund (21), Britain, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Karen Khachanov (32), Russia, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 7-5, 6-3.

Sam Querrey (11), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Fernando Verdasco (31), Spain, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Kevin Anderson (6), South Africa, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, def. Nicola Kuhn, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (16), Spain, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-1, 6-0.

Jack Sock (8), United States, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino (18), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios (17), Australia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-1.

Women Third Round

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Carina Witthoeft, Germany, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Agnieszka Radwanska (30), Poland, def. Simona Halep (1), Romania, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Anastasija Sevastova (20), Latvia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Alison Riske, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Angelique Kerber (10), Germany, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (23), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Sloane Stephens (13), United States, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 4-0 retired.

Garbine Muguruza (3), Spain, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles Men First Round

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (6), Brazil, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, and Max Mirnyi, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Rajeev Ram (7), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Daniel Nestor, Canada, 6-4, 7-5.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9.

Chung Hyeon, South Korea, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-2.

Leonardo Mayer and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 11-9

Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-3.

Women First Round

Vania King, United States, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, def. Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-1.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan, China, 7-5, 7-5.

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Johanna Larsson (7), Sweden, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (2), Taiwan, def. Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-1, 6-4.