Saturday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/25 12:31
Houston 000 000 000—0 8 0
Boston 300 012 00x—6 15 0

Martes, Dorris (5), Emanuel (5), Ramsey (8), and Stassi; Sale, Cuevas (1), Hembree (5), Workman (6), Kelley (7), Layne (8), Brasier (9), and Vazquez, Nunez. W_Cuevas 2-0. L_Martes 0-2. HRs_Bogaerts.

New York Yankees (ss) 000 200 006—8 9 0
Atlanta 000 200 100—3 5 1

Severino, Green (6), Warren (7), Heller (8), Carroll (9), and Sanchez; Teheran, Kazmir (6), Ramirez (7), Brothers (8), Peterson (9), Kelly (9), and Stewart, Herbert. W_Heller 1-0. L_Peterson 0-1. HRs_Hicks, McBroom; Albies.

New York Mets 001 050 010—7 9 0
St. Louis 000 070 001—8 12 0

Conlon, Uceta (5), Torres (5), Church (6), Regnault (9), and Lobaton, Evans; Mayers, Mujica (2), Warner (3), Evans (4), Mckinney (5), Bowman (5), Cecil (7), Norris (8), Leone (9), and Pena, Baron. W_Leone 1-0. L_Regnault 0-1.

Philadelphia 010 210 000—4 12 1
Detroit 000 000 001—1 5 1

Hutchison, Morgan (5), Neris (6), Garcia (7), Arano (8), Thompson (9), and Rupp, McBride; Zimmermann, Saupold (6), Farmer (8), Montgomery (9), and McCann, Athmann. W_Hutchison 2-0. L_Zimmermann 1-1.

Tampa Bay 011 002 001—5 12 0
Pittsburgh 030 100 30x—7 12 2

Snell, Pruitt (6), Venters (8), Hudson (8), and Casali; Nova, Glasnow (4), Neverauskas (7), Hellweg (9), and Cervelli, Lavarnway. W_Neverauskas 1-1. L_Pruitt 1-3. Sv_Hellweg. HRs_Cervelli, Craig.

Toronto 201 001 200—6 13 3
New York Yankees (ss) 200 122 60x—13 12 0

Rowley, Loup (4), Ramirez (5), Gaviglio (6), Moll (7), Tice (7), Smith (8), and McGuire; Hale, Gallegos (4), Feyereisen (6), Rogers (7), and Romine, Kratz. W_Gallegos 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Rogers. HRs_Grichuk, Pillar; Zehner, Stanton, Gregorius.

Miami 000 022 000—4 8 6
Washington 010 000 200—3 8 0

Richards, Diaz (10), Kinley (11), Gunkel (12), and Holaday; Scherzer, Kelley (7), Kintzler (8), and Montero, Kieboom. W_Richards 2-0. L_Scherzer 3-2. Sv_Gunkel. HRs_Rivera.

Chicago White Sox 000 040 102—7 8 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 300 000 000—3 7 2

Santiago, Jones (5), Avilan (6), Bummer (7), Hasler (8), Clark (9), and Narvaez, Nolan; Wood, Venditte (6), Garcia (8), Sborz (9), Ysla (7), and Barnes. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Wood 3-1. HRs_Barnum, Perez; Barnes.

Cleveland 000 001 432—10 12 0
Texas 200 000 001—3 7 2

Kluber, McAllister (7), Brown (7), Otero (8), Marshall (9), and Perez, Murphy; Hamels, Claudio (4), Kela (4), Leclerc (5), Jepsen (6), Zawadzki (7), Fontenot (7), Jones (8), Delabar (9), Mendez (9), and Nicholas, Moorman. W_Kluber 4-0. L_Zawadzki 0-1. HRs_Perez; Andrus, Heineman.

Milwaukee 140 011 210—10 12 1
Oakland 000 200 003—5 10 2

Chacin, Albers (5), Hader (6), Barnes (7), Liz (8), Kenilvort (9), Torres-Costa (9), and Pina; Casilla, Buchter (2), Romero (2), Howard (3), Gorman (7), Stull (8), Blackwood (9), and Lucroy, Maxwell, Murphy, Heim. W_Chacin 3-1. L_Casilla 0-1. HRs_Yelich, Stokes Jr., Bethancourt.

San Diego 101 022 000—6 11 0
Cincinnati 000 200 000—2 6 1

Richard, Makita (4), Stammen (10), Lyles (11), Maton (12), McGrath (13), Baumann (14), and Hedges, Lopez; Finnegan, Hughes (4), Garrett (5), Kuhnel (9), and Barnhart, Cruz. W_Makita 2-0. L_Garrett 2-1. HRs_Szczur, Myers; Gennett.

Arizona (ss) 002 371 020—15 13 3
Los Angeles Angels 100 002 501—9 8 0

Medlen, Blazek (4), Atkinson (6), Bellow (7), Krehbiel (8), McCullough (9), and Murphy, Rosario; Skaggs, Bard (4), Warmoth (5), Parker (6), Bedrosian (7), Krol (8), Anderson (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Medlen 1-0. L_Skaggs 0-1. HRs_Herrmann; Rivera.

Kansas City 100 000 012—4 4 0
Arizona (ss) 010 000 120—4 8 1

Duffy, Keller (3), Grimm (5), Maurer (7), Herrera (8), Hill (9), and Butera, Villegas; Godley, McFarland (10), Hagens (10), and Mathis, Herrera. HRs_Moustakas, Schwindel.

Minnesota 150 000 042—12 10 1
Baltimore 020 011 000—4 10 1

Moya, Kinley (2), Baxendale (3), Magill (5), Steele (7), Van Steensel (8), Hackimer (9), and Wilson, Astudillo; Tillman, Rodriguez (6), Givens (8), Araujo (9), and Joseph. W_Moya 1-0. L_Tillman 1-1. HRs_Corcino, Adrianza, Astudillo, Diaz.

Chicago Cubs (ss) 100 000 002—3 8 1
Seattle 200 001 04x—7 10 1

Butler, Mills (6), Torrez (8), and Gimenez, Solis; Hernandez, Altavilla (4), Rzepczynski (5), Miranda (6), Cook (9), and Zunino, Marjama. W_Hernandez 1-0. L_Butler 0-2. HRs_Happ.

