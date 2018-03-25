Sporting KC-Rapids, Sums

|Kansas City
|0
|2—2
|Colorado
|2
|0—2
First half_1, Colorado, Badji, 1 (Castillo, Price), 5th minute. 2, Colorado, Mason, 1 (Smith), 8th.
Second half_3, Kansas City, Gutierrez, 4, 57th. 4, Kansas City, Rubio, 1 (Shelton), 92nd.
Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia; Colorado, Tim Howard.
Yellow Cards_Price, Colorado, 15th; Jackson, Colorado, 65th; Howard, Colorado, 79th; Sanchez, Kansas City, 93rd.
Referee_Sorin Stoica. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
A— 17,424 (18,061)
|Lineups
Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic (Jimmy Medranda, 46th), Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Gerso Fernandes, 61st), Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Johnny Russell (Diego Rubio, 88th), Khiry Shelton.
Colorado_Tim Howard; Edgar Castillo, Marlon Hairston, Tommy Smith, Danny Wilson, Deklan Wynne; Johan Blomberg (Nana Boateng, 58th), Enzo Martinez, Jack Price; Dominique Badji (Jack McBean, 84th), Joe Mason (Niki Jackson, 64th).